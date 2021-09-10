O'odham Rights Report Exposes Abuse: Spy Towers and Border Patrol on Tohono O'odham Nation by Brenda Norrell

Friday Sep 10th, 2021 10:47 AM

Ophelia Rivas, longtime founder of O'odham Voice Against the Wall, releases 81-page report on the destruction by Israel's Elbit Systems spy towers on the Tohono O'odham Nation, and the abuses by the U.S. Border Patrol on her homeland. Statement now in English, Spanish and French at Censored News.