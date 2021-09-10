From the Open-Publishing Calendar
O'odham Rights Report Exposes Abuse: Spy Towers and Border Patrol on Tohono O'odham Nation
Ophelia Rivas, longtime founder of O'odham Voice Against the Wall, releases 81-page report on the destruction by Israel's Elbit Systems spy towers on the Tohono O'odham Nation, and the abuses by the U.S. Border Patrol on her homeland. Statement now in English, Spanish and French at Censored News.
To The World
From: Indigenous Women
Date: Aug 2021
RE: Press Release for Border Report
Media Contact: https://www.oodhamrights.org/
TUCSON, Arizona (Aug. 2021) -- O’odham VOICE Against the WALL has created a human rights report on adverse impacts and violations committed by act or omission by Elbit Systems and the U.S. government in relation to integrated fixed towers (IFTs) and the border wall.
The report is a grass-roots Indigenous human rights perspective on the human rights violations occurring to Indigenous peoples, particularly the impacts that traditional O’odham (O’odham translates to people) face while living in their ancestral territories and where the international border has crossed them.
The report shows that these human rights violations have been mounting for hundreds of years and are currently exacerbated by anti-immigration sentiment and increasing militarization.
Moreover, the U.S. has failed to uphold its responsibility to meaningfully consult with grass-roots O’odham and communities specifically in relation to impacts of Elbit Systems’ integrated fixed towers. Likewise, the U.S. has also failed to uphold its obligations under international human rights principles by not obtaining consent from the O’odham on both sides of the border when building the U.S./Mexico wall.
Read full statement in English: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/08/oodham-voice-against-wall-releases-new_25.html
O 'odham VOICE Against the WALL publica el informe de derechos humanos sobre Elbit Systems y hace un llamado para la desinversión.
O'odham Voice Against the Wall releases new border report
Para: El mundo
De: Mujeres IndígenasFecha: Agosto 2021
RE: Comunicado de prensa para el informe sobre la frontera
PARA SU PUBLICACIÓN INMEDIATA
Contacto para los medios de comunicación: https://www.oodhamrights.org/
Traducción al español Anayanse Garza
Tucson, Arizona (agosto de 2021) - O ' odham VOICE Against the WALL ha creado un informe de derechos humanos sobre los impactos negativos y las violaciones cometidas por Elbit Systems y el gobierno de Estados Unidos en relación con las torres fijas integradas (conocidadas como IFT por sus siglas en íngles) y el muro fronterizo.
El informe ofrece una perspectiva indígena sobre las violaciones de los derechos humanos contra los pueblos indígenas, especialmente en referencia a los impactos a los que se enfrentan los O 'odhams tradicionales (O' odham significa pueblo) cuando viven en sus territorios ancestrales y donde la frontera internacional los atraviesa.
El informe muestra que estas violaciones de los derechos humanos se han multiplicado durante cientos de años y que actualmente se ven exacerbadas por el sentimiento antimigratorio y la creciente militarización.
Mas:https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/09/comunicado-de-prensa-para-el-informe.html
Communiqué de presse pour le rapport
O'odham Voice Against the Wall releases new border report
French translation by the Committee in Solidarity with American Indians , CSIA -- Nitassinan
Censored News
French and English
Vers : Le monde
De : Femmes autochtones
Date : Août 2021
RE : Communiqué de presse pour le rapport Border
POUR DIFFUSION IMMÉDIATE
Contact média : https://www.oodhamrights.org/
O'odham VOICE Against the WALL publie un rapport sur les droits humains d'Elbit Systems et appelle au désinvestissement.
Tucson, Arizona (Août 2021)-O'odham VOICE Against the WALL a créé un rapport sur les droits humains concernant les impacts négatifs et les violations commises par action ou omission par Elbit Systems et le gouvernement états-unien en relation avec les tours fixes intégrées (IFTs) et le mur frontalier.
Le rapport constitue une perspective autochtone des droits humains sur les violations des droits de l'homme dont sont victimes les peuples autochtones, en particulier les impacts auxquels sont confrontés les O'odhams traditionnels (O'odham signifie peuple) lorsqu'ils vivent sur leurs territoires ancestraux et là où la frontière internationale les a traversés.
Le rapport montre que ces violations des droits humains se multiplient depuis des centaines d'années et sont actuellement exacerbées par le sentiment anti-immigration et la militarisation croissante.
En outre, les États-Unis n'ont pas respecté leur responsabilité de consulter de manière significative les O'odham et les communautés de base, notamment en ce qui concerne les impacts des tours fixes intégrées d'Elbit Systems. De même, les États-Unis n'ont pas respecté leurs obligations en vertu des principes internationaux des droits humains en n'obtenant pas le consentement des O'odhams des deux côtés de la frontière lors de la construction du mur États-Unis/Mexique. https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/09/communique-de-presse-pour-le-rapport.html
