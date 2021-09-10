Please join Palestine Justice Coalition this Saturday to greet the traffic at Ocean and Water Streets with signs and good will. We support BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions for Israel) and an end to the occupation of Palestine. Bring your own signs or use ours.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War
|Date
|Saturday September 11
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Allan Fisher
|afisher800 [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|4159542763
|Location Details
|Ocean at Water Street, Santa Cruz
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 10th, 2021 7:55 AM
