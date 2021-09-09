top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 9/16/2021
Jill Louise Busby & Sabrina Jacobs: Unfollow Me: Essays on Complicity
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday September 16
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorKPFA Radio 94.1 FM
Location Details
Online webinar
KPFA Radio 94.1 FM with C-Span presents
Jill Louise Busby & Sabrina Jacobs

Unfollow Me: Essays on Complicity

"Jill lets us know out the gate that she ain't come to play. This book is real, raw, and unrelenting. Dark, satirical, full of brilliance and bad ass'ness. Now is definitely not the time to be unfollowing Jill." -Killer Mike

"Unfollow Me forced me to challenge who I've presented myself as, to confront the invisible tether between irreverence and conformity, especially as it pertains to conversations and stances around identity and technology. Busby's voice is sharp. Sharper yet is the feeling that Busby is asking us to complicate our arguments and muster up the moxie to see our many selves in a more honest light. And for that, I am grateful." -Jason Reynolds, # 1 New York Times bestselling author

Bloomsbury is excited to publish Unfollow Me: Essays on Complicity by Jill Louise Busby, sometimes known as Jillisblack.

Unfollow Me is about tokenism, micro-fame, and inhabiting spaces-real and virtual, black and white-where complicity is the price of entry. Busby's social commentary manages to be both wryly funny and achingly open-hearted as she recounts her shape-shifting moves among the subtle hierarchies of progressive communities. Unfollow Me is a sharply personal and self-questioning critique of white fragility (and other words for racism), respectability politics (and other words for shame), and all the places where fear masquerades as progress.

Jill Louise Busby spent years in the nonprofit sector specializing in Diversity & Inclusion. In 2016, Busby uploaded a one-minute video about race, white institutions, and faux liberalism to Instagram. As her pithy persona Jillisblack became an it-voice weighing in on all things race-based.

Sabrina Jacobs is the producer and host of KPFA's popular show "A Rude Awakening." In addition. She is a frequent host and interviewer on KPFA's Zoom webinar series with contemporary authors.

Suggested Donation $5-$20.
594_v0.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jill-louise-b...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 9th, 2021 11:34 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 145.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code