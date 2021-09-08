Mitch Jeserich, host of KPFA's Letters and Politics, speaks on the importance of public broadcasting and the art of conversation.
Mitch Jeserich is a veteran broadcast journalist. In 2009 he launched a pilot program called Letters from Washington, chronicling the first 100 days of the Obama administration, that would become Letters and Politics—a look at burning political issues and debates and their historical context within the US and the world.
You must register for this free online event, hosted by the Magazines and Newspapers Center of the San Francisco Public Library. All events at the SF Public Library are free to the public.
Related Categories: San Francisco | Media Activism & Independent Media
Speaker: Mitch Jeserich of KPFA's Letters & Politics
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
Thursday October 14
|Time
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
Speaker
|Organizer/Author
Gregory Hom
|Location Details
Online Virtual Event
|
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/10/14/speaker...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 8th, 2021 10:10 AM
