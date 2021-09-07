NO COPS, NO FEE, MAKE BART AND MUNI FREE!
mask up and come out
SEP 25 3-4pm
gay shame - a virus in the system
|no cops, no fee, make BART and MUNI free!!
|Date
|Saturday September 25
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|gay shame
|Location Details
|16th st BART
|
For more event information: https://gayshame.net/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 7th, 2021 6:34 PM
