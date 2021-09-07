top
The Politics of Unforgetting
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday September 10
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone415-431-6800
Location Details
Online
Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, whose new book is:
Not a Nation of Immigrants:
Settler Colonialism, White Supremacy, and a History of Erasure and Exclusion
(Beacon Press)

With Amy Sonnie & James Tracy, authors of
Hillbilly Nationalists, Urban Race Rebels, and Black Power: Community Organizing in Radical Times (Melville House)

Reading and in conversation with emcee Patrick Marks

Cosponsored by The Poetry Center and The Green Arcade
Contact us in advance for reasonable accommodations.
REGISTER TO ATTEND (If this link doesn't work just go to http://www.TheGreenArcade.com)
—or—
Watch this program at YouTube
sm_roxanne_james_amy_0.jpeg
original image (2566x1443)
For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 7th, 2021 11:57 AM
