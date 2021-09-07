Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, whose new book is:
Not a Nation of Immigrants:
Settler Colonialism, White Supremacy, and a History of Erasure and Exclusion
(Beacon Press)
With Amy Sonnie & James Tracy, authors of
Hillbilly Nationalists, Urban Race Rebels, and Black Power: Community Organizing in Radical Times (Melville House)
Reading and in conversation with emcee Patrick Marks
Cosponsored by The Poetry Center and The Green Arcade
Contact us in advance for reasonable accommodations.
REGISTER TO ATTEND (If this link doesn't work just go to http://www.TheGreenArcade.com)
—or—
Watch this program at YouTube
The Politics of Unforgetting
Date
Friday September 10
Time
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type
Speaker
Organizer/Author
The Green Arcade
patrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone
415-431-6800
Location Details
Online
|
For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 7th, 2021 11:57 AM
