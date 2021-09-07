

Not a Nation of Immigrants:

Settler Colonialism, White Supremacy, and a History of Erasure and Exclusion

(Beacon Press)



With Amy Sonnie & James Tracy, authors of

Hillbilly Nationalists, Urban Race Rebels, and Black Power: Community Organizing in Radical Times (Melville House)



Reading and in conversation with emcee Patrick Marks



Cosponsored by The Poetry Center and The Green Arcade

Contact us in advance for reasonable accommodations.

REGISTER TO ATTEND (If this link doesn't work just go to

—or—

