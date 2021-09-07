1:00 AM - 1:00 AM



as we mobilize nationwide.



WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021



WHERE: Locations nationwide (online actions will likely be an option, as well)



Pledge to join in defending reproductive rights & receive updates here:



https://womensmarch.com/mobilize



Text “MARCH” to 44310 for urgent action alerts & updates from Women’s March.





Women's March, Planned Parenthood, and 90+ partners are marching in every single state ahead of the Supreme Court reconvening on October 4. We’re telling the Supreme Court and lawmakers across the country that attacking our reproductive rights will not be tolerated!



Abortion has never been fully accessible, but we are at the risk of losing our reproductive freedom completely. The call to action is clear, and urgent. The relentless attacks from Texas to Mississippi are ramping up quickly.



Anti-choice extremists have a deep desire to return to a time when there was more clear and effective domination and control over queer and trans folks, women, and people of color; they want to revive those old values and societal norms to the point of re-acceptance. The authoritarian agenda of reproductive control is fueled by misogyny and racism - and we must challenge it, together.



We have this opportunity to invite all the people that know us and love us into this important movement and work united as we build something better for our families and communities.



As a small powerful group tries to come for our human rights over and over again, we’ll never let go of our vision of reproductive justice; for unfettered abortion access and everything we need to support and grow our families to thrive and live healthy lives.



This is your fight. This is our fight. This impacts all of us. Take the pledge today. Rise up wherever you are on October 2.



ORGANIZATIONS



Women's March

Planned Parenthood

National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health

SHERO Mississippi

Mississippi in Action

Access Reproductive Care-Southeast

The Frontline

Working Families Party

SisterSong

We Demand More

and numerous other organizations (90+)

_____________________________________________________________



Tell Congress: We need WHPA. And we need it NOW!



Tell your members of Congress to support the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA) of 2021. WHPA is federal legislation that will protect the right to access abortion care throughout the United States.



Equal access to abortion care—everywhere—is essential for social and economic equality, reproductive autonomy, and the right to determine our own lives.



WHPA is federal legislation that works toward a future where all of us are free to make the personal decisions that shape our lives, our futures, and our families, without political interference.



EMAIL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE HERE:

