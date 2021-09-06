



Monday September 20th, 12:00 noon

Masks Required



CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY COLLEGES CHANCELLOR'S OFFICE

Location: 1102 Q Street, 6th Floor

Sacramento, CA 95811



We call on the Community College Board of Governors to do its part to help shut down the spread of Covid. We demand a statewide set of policies in all community colleges that include a vaccine requirement for everyone on campus (with an exception made for those with medical conditions verified by a physician who recommends against the person being vaccinated), masking with N95 masks provided for all, proper ventilation in all buildings, weekly testing for all, the provision of sanitation supplies, and regular cleaning to minimize risks to peoples’ health and well-being.



A failure to implement these policies will cost lives and harm the health of community college students, faculty, staff and that of the people in the wider community.



In addition, we demand the following changes to provide people with the educational opportunities they deserve:



1. Use the multi-billion state surplus to provide full funding for public education.



2. Fire State Community College Chancellor Eloy Oakley for championing the downsizing & privatizing community colleges.



3. End student success funding formula and keep community in community colleges—end the no repeat of classes provision.



4. Immediately close the online community college named Calbright.



5. Implement the California Master Plan for Higher Education—Full funding for Free Higher Education



6. Support Labor and teacher unions. Stop union busting!



7. Bring back lifelong learning for the entire community college system.



Initiated by: CCSF Higher Education Action Team (HEAT)

HEAT SFCityCollegeHEAT [at] gmail.com



If unable to attend, make a public comment, scroll down:

Community College students, faculty and staff are facing a deadly threat to their health and safety.



Additional information:

CFT 2019 Resolution expressing no confidence in State Chancellor Oakley

https://www.cft.org/resolution/vote-no-confidence-community-college-chancellor





Faculty Association of California Community Colleges (FACCC) pass no confidence in Oakley resolution.



Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics, the Tragic Misinformed Battle Over Masks While Covid-19 Pandemic Rages On

Covid0-19



The Delta Variant is one of the most contagious viruses according to the CDC (Center for Disease Control) director; it is as contagious as Chickenpox, which is known to infect 90% of those in a household. “The Delta is much more contagious, more likely to break through protections afforded by the vaccines and may cause more severe disease than all other known versions of the virus, according to an internal presentation circulated within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Chickenpox, Measles and Covid-19 are spread by aerosols and the virus can remain infectious in the air of a room for an hour or more. This is why Infection control authorities around the world recommend that protection from these infectious viruses is provided by an n95 Respirator, NOT a mask. An n95 respirator, such as a half-face respirator which has been seal checked and tested by NIOSH,(National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) to prevent any entry of aerosols. This is CDC standard PPE (personal protective equipment) for respiratory infectious agents.

Only these respirators can prevent people in the same room from being infected by a contagious individual. This fact was highlighted by the recent CDC report about school infections in the New York Times on Aug 31, 2021. An infected elementary school teacher taught for two days before testing positive for Covid-19. The teachers and students were mandated to wear masks, doors, and windows to the classroom were open and there was an air filter in the room of 24 children. Half the students tested positive for Covid-19 which then spread into the community.

The Journal of the American Medical Association notes that masks are only associated with a decline in infections, when combined with public health mandates---“Mask wearing policies have been associated with reductions in the number or rate of infections and deaths… This association is strengthened because, in many cases, other mitigation strategies (school and workplace closures, recommendations for social distancing, hand hygiene) had already been deployed before enactment of mask wearing policies, after which the reductions were observed.”

Masks alone are not very effective in protecting children from an infected individual in the same room. Only n95 respirators are protective. The CDC knows, without the shadow of a doubt, that masks do not prevent students from becoming infected with the Delta variant, yet they say that students can safely return to in-person learning in schools. Aug 5 2021 the CDC posted online the following update:

“When teachers, staff, and students consistently and correctly wear a mask, they protect others as well as themselves. Consistent and correct mask use is especially important indoors and in crowded settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

This is clearly a false statement for an infectious viral aerosol. Given that a huge amount of viral transmission exists nationwide, occurring as a result of the lifting all social distancing mandates in June 2021, returning children to schools will endanger the unvaccinated children and accelerate the pandemic. Children and their families will be neither protected nor safe. Dr. Fauci said the US could see another 100,000 preventable deaths by December 2021.

Fighting over masks is a tragic, misdirected battle. We should be fighting to stop the chain of viral transmission with a plan for ZERO Covid-19. This starts with a 5 week paid stay at home for all but emergency services and the closing of all schools and worksites combined with mass testing, tracking, and isolation, quarantine, vaccinations, and travel restrictions.

9/3/2021, Dr. Nayvin Gordon,



Worldhealthnetwork.global



http://www.worldhealthnetwork.global

About us:

We are a global community devoted to protecting health and minimizing harm to individuals and

society formed as a people’s task force in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We advocate

for effective response to achieve progressive elimination of the disease globally.

The World Health Network includes independent scientific advisory and advocacy teams and

citizens’ action initiatives. Over the past year, our members have guided successful elimination

efforts in multiple countries, advised governments and institutions, built accessible data analytic

platforms, advocated for airborne precautions and schools safety, produced scientific consensus

documents, and engaged in public communication and community-based efforts to promote

individual and public health. In July, 2021 we held the Global Summit to End Pandemics,

connecting 70 cross-disciplinary national and international teams, and we currently have over

1000 community and scientist members.

We are independent from any political body or government (though individual members may

have such affiliations), guided by compassion, scientific rigor, transparency, social justice, and

value for life, which have been lacking in many pandemic strategies.

What we do

WHN provides coordination and support activities for the network of individuals and teams in

order to enhance their ability to offer advice and support to communities and countries for

improving health and prevention of the disease. Currently focused on COVID-19, our activities

are guided by compassion and science and will be extended beyond this pandemic to other

global societal challenges.

Join our community

As an active WHN member, you are connected to scientists and community members who can

collaborate to strengthen, leverage and complement your activities. This includes resources,

practical tools, and support from others as well as access to our virtual collaborative space.

Within the space you can collaborate on projects, join team efforts, attend and host meetings,

take part in campaigns addressing current challenges, and connect with the network of likeminded

experts and passionate advocates of public health who value human life.

Website:

Emergency Statewide Anti-Covid Action on During California Community College Board of Governors Meeting in SacramentoMonday September 20th, 12:00 noonMasks RequiredCALIFORNIA COMMUNITY COLLEGES CHANCELLOR'S OFFICELocation: 1102 Q Street, 6th FloorSacramento, CA 95811We call on the Community College Board of Governors to do its part to help shut down the spread of Covid. We demand a statewide set of policies in all community colleges that include a vaccine requirement for everyone on campus (with an exception made for those with medical conditions verified by a physician who recommends against the person being vaccinated), masking with N95 masks provided for all, proper ventilation in all buildings, weekly testing for all, the provision of sanitation supplies, and regular cleaning to minimize risks to peoples’ health and well-being.A failure to implement these policies will cost lives and harm the health of community college students, faculty, staff and that of the people in the wider community.In addition, we demand the following changes to provide people with the educational opportunities they deserve:1. Use the multi-billion state surplus to provide full funding for public education.2. Fire State Community College Chancellor Eloy Oakley for championing the downsizing & privatizing community colleges.3. End student success funding formula and keep community in community colleges—end the no repeat of classes provision.4. Immediately close the online community college named Calbright.5. Implement the California Master Plan for Higher Education—Full funding for Free Higher Education6. Support Labor and teacher unions. Stop union busting!7. Bring back lifelong learning for the entire community college system.Initiated by: CCSF Higher Education Action Team (HEAT)HEAT https://www.ccsfheat.org If unable to attend, make a public comment, scroll down: https://www.cccco.edu/About-Us/Board-of-Governors Community College students, faculty and staff are facing a deadly threat to their health and safety.Additional information:CFT 2019 Resolution expressing no confidence in State Chancellor OakleyFaculty Association of California Community Colleges (FACCC) pass no confidence in Oakley resolution. https://edsource.org/2019/california-community-college-faculty-group-votes-no-confidence-in-chancellor/612474 Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics, the Tragic Misinformed Battle Over Masks While Covid-19 Pandemic Rages OnCovid0-19The Delta Variant is one of the most contagious viruses according to the CDC (Center for Disease Control) director; it is as contagious as Chickenpox, which is known to infect 90% of those in a household. “The Delta is much more contagious, more likely to break through protections afforded by the vaccines and may cause more severe disease than all other known versions of the virus, according to an internal presentation circulated within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” https://www.nytimes.com/.../covid-cdc-delta-masks.html Chickenpox, Measles and Covid-19 are spread by aerosols and the virus can remain infectious in the air of a room for an hour or more. This is why Infection control authorities around the world recommend that protection from these infectious viruses is provided by an n95 Respirator, NOT a mask. An n95 respirator, such as a half-face respirator which has been seal checked and tested by NIOSH,(National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) to prevent any entry of aerosols. This is CDC standard PPE (personal protective equipment) for respiratory infectious agents. https://www.cdc.gov/infecti.../guidelines/measles/index.html Only these respirators can prevent people in the same room from being infected by a contagious individual. This fact was highlighted by the recent CDC report about school infections in the New York Times on Aug 31, 2021. An infected elementary school teacher taught for two days before testing positive for Covid-19. The teachers and students were mandated to wear masks, doors, and windows to the classroom were open and there was an air filter in the room of 24 children. Half the students tested positive for Covid-19 which then spread into the community. https://www.nytimes.com/.../coronavirus-schools-children ....The Journal of the American Medical Association notes that masks are only associated with a decline in infections, when combined with public health mandates---“Mask wearing policies have been associated with reductions in the number or rate of infections and deaths… This association is strengthened because, in many cases, other mitigation strategies (school and workplace closures, recommendations for social distancing, hand hygiene) had already been deployed before enactment of mask wearing policies, after which the reductions were observed.” https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2776536 Masks alone are not very effective in protecting children from an infected individual in the same room. Only n95 respirators are protective. The CDC knows, without the shadow of a doubt, that masks do not prevent students from becoming infected with the Delta variant, yet they say that students can safely return to in-person learning in schools. Aug 5 2021 the CDC posted online the following update:“When teachers, staff, and students consistently and correctly wear a mask, they protect others as well as themselves. Consistent and correct mask use is especially important indoors and in crowded settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained.” https://www.cdc.gov/.../schools-childcare/k-12-guidance.html This is clearly a false statement for an infectious viral aerosol. Given that a huge amount of viral transmission exists nationwide, occurring as a result of the lifting all social distancing mandates in June 2021, returning children to schools will endanger the unvaccinated children and accelerate the pandemic. Children and their families will be neither protected nor safe. Dr. Fauci said the US could see another 100,000 preventable deaths by December 2021. https://www.marketwatch.com/.../who-warns-of-possible-236 ...Fighting over masks is a tragic, misdirected battle. We should be fighting to stop the chain of viral transmission with a plan for ZERO Covid-19. This starts with a 5 week paid stay at home for all but emergency services and the closing of all schools and worksites combined with mass testing, tracking, and isolation, quarantine, vaccinations, and travel restrictions. https://covidactiongroup.net/ This is the national strategy for Covid-19 elimination followed by other countries around the world—from New Zealand, to Taiwan, and from China to Iceland, over one billion people now live free of Covid0-19. Let us become part of the struggle to bring Zero-Covid to the U.S. and the rest of the world.9/3/2021, Dr. Nayvin Gordon, gordonnayvin [at] yahoo.com Worldhealthnetwork.globalAbout us:We are a global community devoted to protecting health and minimizing harm to individuals andsociety formed as a people’s task force in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We advocatefor effective response to achieve progressive elimination of the disease globally.The World Health Network includes independent scientific advisory and advocacy teams andcitizens’ action initiatives. Over the past year, our members have guided successful eliminationefforts in multiple countries, advised governments and institutions, built accessible data analyticplatforms, advocated for airborne precautions and schools safety, produced scientific consensusdocuments, and engaged in public communication and community-based efforts to promoteindividual and public health. In July, 2021 we held the Global Summit to End Pandemics,connecting 70 cross-disciplinary national and international teams, and we currently have over1000 community and scientist members.We are independent from any political body or government (though individual members mayhave such affiliations), guided by compassion, scientific rigor, transparency, social justice, andvalue for life, which have been lacking in many pandemic strategies.What we doWHN provides coordination and support activities for the network of individuals and teams inorder to enhance their ability to offer advice and support to communities and countries forimproving health and prevention of the disease. Currently focused on COVID-19, our activitiesare guided by compassion and science and will be extended beyond this pandemic to otherglobal societal challenges.Join our communityAs an active WHN member, you are connected to scientists and community members who cancollaborate to strengthen, leverage and complement your activities. This includes resources,practical tools, and support from others as well as access to our virtual collaborative space.Within the space you can collaborate on projects, join team efforts, attend and host meetings,take part in campaigns addressing current challenges, and connect with the network of likemindedexperts and passionate advocates of public health who value human life.Website: http://www.worldhealthnetwork.global Contact: Margo Watroba For more event information: https://www.ccsfheat.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 6th, 2021 6:07 PM