The city of San Francisco has constituted an African-American Reparations Advisory Committee. Martin Luther King, jr. favored a Universal Basic Income (or guaranteed employment).



Come along on a walk that explores the San Francisco BIG IDEA of Land Value Taxation's relevancy to both these endeavors.



This 20 years and going FREE walk examines a half dozen SF social movements, tracing a common aspiration among all of them to secure security in geography/a literal Promised Land for their marginalized constituencies.



19th Century San Francisco social philosopher and journalist Henry George proposed to achieve that aim for all when he detailed public policy socializing the location value of land (and natural resources) while simultaneously liberating Labor from taxation. His point was that the privatization of land values commandeers Labor Value into the pockets of mere land owners, who as land owners produce nothing, not even the value of land.



The presence of community generates land values, George argued, and thus, from a conservative point of view, belong to community. For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

