The city of San Francisco has constituted an African-American Reparations Advisory Committee. Martin Luther King, jr. favored a Universal Basic Income (or guaranteed employment).
Come along on a walk that explores the San Francisco BIG IDEA of Land Value Taxation's relevancy to both these endeavors.
This 20 years and going FREE walk examines a half dozen SF social movements, tracing a common aspiration among all of them to secure security in geography/a literal Promised Land for their marginalized constituencies.
19th Century San Francisco social philosopher and journalist Henry George proposed to achieve that aim for all when he detailed public policy socializing the location value of land (and natural resources) while simultaneously liberating Labor from taxation. His point was that the privatization of land values commandeers Labor Value into the pockets of mere land owners, who as land owners produce nothing, not even the value of land.
The presence of community generates land values, George argued, and thus, from a conservative point of view, belong to community.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 9/11/2021
|Reparations, UBI, and transforming politics: a walking tour
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 11
|Time
|9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
(meet in the lobby)
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 6th, 2021 10:37 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network