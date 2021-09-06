top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 9/11/2021
Reparations, UBI, and transforming politics: a walking tour
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 11
Time 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Location Details
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
(meet in the lobby)
The city of San Francisco has constituted an African-American Reparations Advisory Committee. Martin Luther King, jr. favored a Universal Basic Income (or guaranteed employment).

Come along on a walk that explores the San Francisco BIG IDEA of Land Value Taxation's relevancy to both these endeavors.

This 20 years and going FREE walk examines a half dozen SF social movements, tracing a common aspiration among all of them to secure security in geography/a literal Promised Land for their marginalized constituencies.

19th Century San Francisco social philosopher and journalist Henry George proposed to achieve that aim for all when he detailed public policy socializing the location value of land (and natural resources) while simultaneously liberating Labor from taxation. His point was that the privatization of land values commandeers Labor Value into the pockets of mere land owners, who as land owners produce nothing, not even the value of land.

The presence of community generates land values, George argued, and thus, from a conservative point of view, belong to community.
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 6th, 2021 10:37 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 245.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code