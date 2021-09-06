San Francisco authors read from their work. That means you, too.
San Francisco located stories given preference.
Loose-leaf authors
scat
ter
words in
the wind sha
dow
of a library
|Bernal Litterati [sic]
|Date
|Wednesday September 08
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|
Bernal Branch Library
500 Cortland Avenue
(we meet in the outdoor amphitheater on the Moultrie side of the library)
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 6th, 2021 10:12 AM
