Rent Relief Assistance Event in Santa Clara County
Date Saturday September 11
Time 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSilicon Valley DSA
Location Details
Parking Lot - San José Peace and Justice Center, 48 S 7th St., San Jose, CA 95112

Masks required. Follow current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/
RENT ASSISTANCE EVENT

https://siliconvalleydsa.org/event/2021-09-11-0rent/

Get help understanding and filling out the forms for the California
rent relief assistance program.

Host: Silicon Valley chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America

When: Sat. Sept. 11 @ noon - 4 PM

Location: parking lot - San José Peace and Justice Center, 48 S. 7th St., San Jose, CA 95112


The eviction moratorium ending, many renters are at risk of being evicted. To address this, California is doing a rent relief program for eligible renters affected by Covid

The Mutual Aid and Housing working groups will be hosting an event at the San Jose
Peace and Justice Center from 10 AM to 4 PM. We will helping renters fill out the
Housing Is Key rent relief application (https://housing.ca.gov/).

PARKING: Please note there is no parking in the Peace and Justice Center or the Grocery Outlet. Please use street parking or park in the public parking structures.

HEALTH SAFETY: Current guidelines require unvaccinated individuals to wear masks around people outside of their household. For anyone entering the Center, you must wear a mask at all times. Thank you!

Can’t make the event?

More information about the program and application help is available at 833-430-2122, or 833-687-0967 if you need help in a language other than English.
