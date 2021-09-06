RENT ASSISTANCE EVENT
https://siliconvalleydsa.org/event/2021-09-11-0rent/
Get help understanding and filling out the forms for the California
rent relief assistance program.
Host: Silicon Valley chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America
When: Sat. Sept. 11 @ noon - 4 PM
Location: parking lot - San José Peace and Justice Center, 48 S. 7th St., San Jose, CA 95112
The eviction moratorium ending, many renters are at risk of being evicted. To address this, California is doing a rent relief program for eligible renters affected by Covid
The Mutual Aid and Housing working groups will be hosting an event at the San Jose
Peace and Justice Center from 10 AM to 4 PM. We will helping renters fill out the
Housing Is Key rent relief application (https://housing.ca.gov/).
PARKING: Please note there is no parking in the Peace and Justice Center or the Grocery Outlet. Please use street parking or park in the public parking structures.
HEALTH SAFETY: Current guidelines require unvaccinated individuals to wear masks around people outside of their household. For anyone entering the Center, you must wear a mask at all times. Thank you!
Can’t make the event?
More information about the program and application help is available at 833-430-2122, or 833-687-0967 if you need help in a language other than English.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 9/11/2021
|Rent Relief Assistance Event in Santa Clara County
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 11
|Time
|12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Silicon Valley DSA
|Location Details
|
Parking Lot - San José Peace and Justice Center, 48 S 7th St., San Jose, CA 95112
Masks required. Follow current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/
|
For more event information: https://siliconvalleydsa.org/event/2021-09...
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 6th, 2021 8:47 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network