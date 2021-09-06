



https://siliconvalleydsa.org/event/2021-09-11-0rent/



Get help understanding and filling out the forms for the California

rent relief assistance program.



Host: Silicon Valley chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America



When: Sat. Sept. 11 @ noon - 4 PM



Location: parking lot - San José Peace and Justice Center, 48 S. 7th St., San Jose, CA 95112





The eviction moratorium ending, many renters are at risk of being evicted. To address this, California is doing a rent relief program for eligible renters affected by Covid



The Mutual Aid and Housing working groups will be hosting an event at the San Jose

Peace and Justice Center from 10 AM to 4 PM. We will helping renters fill out the

Housing Is Key rent relief application (



PARKING: Please note there is no parking in the Peace and Justice Center or the Grocery Outlet. Please use street parking or park in the public parking structures.



HEALTH SAFETY: Current guidelines require unvaccinated individuals to wear masks around people outside of their household. For anyone entering the Center, you must wear a mask at all times. Thank you!



Can’t make the event?



More information about the program and application help is available at 833-430-2122, or 833-687-0967 if you need help in a language other than English. RENT ASSISTANCE EVENTGet help understanding and filling out the forms for the Californiarent relief assistance program.Host: Silicon Valley chapter of the Democratic Socialists of AmericaWhen: Sat. Sept. 11 @ noon - 4 PMLocation: parking lot - San José Peace and Justice Center, 48 S. 7th St., San Jose, CA 95112The eviction moratorium ending, many renters are at risk of being evicted. To address this, California is doing a rent relief program for eligible renters affected by CovidThe Mutual Aid and Housing working groups will be hosting an event at the San JosePeace and Justice Center from 10 AM to 4 PM. We will helping renters fill out theHousing Is Key rent relief application ( https://housing.ca.gov/ ).PARKING: Please note there is no parking in the Peace and Justice Center or the Grocery Outlet. Please use street parking or park in the public parking structures.HEALTH SAFETY: Current guidelines require unvaccinated individuals to wear masks around people outside of their household. For anyone entering the Center, you must wear a mask at all times. Thank you!Can’t make the event?More information about the program and application help is available at 833-430-2122, or 833-687-0967 if you need help in a language other than English. For more event information: https://siliconvalleydsa.org/event/2021-09...

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 6th, 2021 8:47 AM