GROUPS: National Lawyers Guild and California Families Against Solitary Confinement
WHEN: Sunday, September 12 @ 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
WHERE: CTF Soledad
INFO & RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScPLP6IuZn75pL25xyh799E9qv_EzVxfHB6iZ8yiprxjE10iQ/viewform
Lawyers Guild and California Families Against Solitary Confinement will host a press conference at CTF Soledad, to commemorate a legal complaint filed by 200 Black prisoners who in 2020 were violently raided, exposed to COVID-19, and validated as Security Threat Group (STG) members for possessing materials regarding George Jackson.
Comments by incarcerated and formerly-incarcerated people and their families, lawyers, and solidarity activists will be followed by a #ShutEmDown2021 rally against the use of gang validation policies which further criminalize our Black and Latinx community members.
NOTE: We want to make sure that everyone's need are supported and that participants are protected from the pandemic and poor air quality. This event will be a CAR CARAVAN to Soledad with the option for participants to remain in their cars to listen to the press conference and rally speakers, who will be broadcast for listening on radio or mobile phone.
Masks and hand sanitizer will still be provided for those who wish to exit their cars/speak onstage during the event.
