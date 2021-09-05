top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 9/12/2021
Shut Em Down at CTF Soledad Car Caravan & Rally Protest
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday September 12
Time 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNLG, CA Families Against Solitary Confinement
Location Details
Protest rally outside CTF Soledad, US-101, Soledad, CA 93960 - 5 miles north town of Soledad; RSVP for car caravan meet-up instructions

Masks and social distancing are required. Follow current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/
GROUPS: National Lawyers Guild and California Families Against Solitary Confinement

WHEN: Sunday, September 12 @ 11:30 am - 2:30 pm

WHERE: CTF Soledad

INFO & RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScPLP6IuZn75pL25xyh799E9qv_EzVxfHB6iZ8yiprxjE10iQ/viewform

Lawyers Guild and California Families Against Solitary Confinement will host a press conference at CTF Soledad, to commemorate a legal complaint filed by 200 Black prisoners who in 2020 were violently raided, exposed to COVID-19, and validated as Security Threat Group (STG) members for possessing materials regarding George Jackson.

Comments by incarcerated and formerly-incarcerated people and their families, lawyers, and solidarity activists will be followed by a #ShutEmDown2021 rally against the use of gang validation policies which further criminalize our Black and Latinx community members.

NOTE: We want to make sure that everyone's need are supported and that participants are protected from the pandemic and poor air quality. This event will be a CAR CARAVAN to Soledad with the option for participants to remain in their cars to listen to the press conference and rally speakers, who will be broadcast for listening on radio or mobile phone.

Masks and hand sanitizer will still be provided for those who wish to exit their cars/speak onstage during the event.
screenshot_2021-09-05_at_08-40-25_shut_em_down_at_ctf_soledad_rsvp.png
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 5th, 2021 8:55 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 245.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code