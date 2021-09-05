CODEPINK is having a yard sale and bake sale to raise money for Afghan women refugees and the upcoming Shut Down Creech action in Nevada 9/26- 10/2: https://www.codepink.org/shutdowncreech2021 Come shop for treasures big and small and buy cookies, cupcakes and brownies. The sale is lots of fun and you get to chat with CODEPINKs staffing the sale.

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 5th, 2021 4:35 AM