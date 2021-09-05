top
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Afghanistan | East Bay | Anti-War
View events for the week of 9/12/2021
CODEPINK Yard Sale for Afghan Women + Shut Down Creech
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday September 12
Time 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorCynthia Papermaster
Location Details
Corner of Hearst and McGee Ave., Berkeley
CODEPINK is having a yard sale and bake sale to raise money for Afghan women refugees and the upcoming Shut Down Creech action in Nevada 9/26- 10/2: https://www.codepink.org/shutdowncreech2021 Come shop for treasures big and small and buy cookies, cupcakes and brownies. The sale is lots of fun and you get to chat with CODEPINKs staffing the sale.
sm_183087840_10225325822869135_7646625706099996454_n.jpg
original image (960x720)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/CodepinkGoldenGat...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 5th, 2021 4:35 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 245.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code