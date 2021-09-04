top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
View events for the week of 9/ 5/2021
Protest Texas Abortion Law
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday September 05
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRefuse Fascism et al
Location Details
War Memorial Opera House
301 Van Ness
San Francisco
Help get the word out, San Francisco will not sit idly by while reproductive rights are eviscerated! Your own signs welcome and we will have a large banner AND...
STREET THEATER!
We have roles for:
--Bystander observers/mourners
(come as you are or in black)
--Handmaidens
(we have costumes to loan!)
The red cloak of 'The Handmaid's Tale' is the new symbol for reproductive rights
--Persons injured by illegal abortions
(wear white clothes you don't mind destroying---we have fake blood!)

See video below by Lis Cox of our previous protest when then VP Mike Pence visited the Bay Area in 2019. (Raging Grannies have been working on our gender neutral language and will do better now that it is 2021~)

Coco Das (@coco_das), contributing editor to RefuseFascism.org, said:
"Texas has fallen deeply into a fascist shithole with a state government dominated by the theocratic, science-hating, woman-hating, voter-suppressing, transphobic lying Republi-fascist party. These shameless, genocidal lunatics are leading the charge of the fascist movement in every area of their agenda – gutting abortion rights, disenfranchising Black and immigrant voters, arming and unleashing its violent vigilante base, threatening political enemies, terrorizing migrants at the border, banning education on the real history of this country, and fighting for the right to spread COVID. It is high time to call these people what they are and stop normalizing their atrocious behavior."

Co-organizers:
Refuse Fascism
Vigil for Democracy
Raging Grannies Action League
Revolution Books
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (27.4MB) | Embed Video
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 4th, 2021 7:51 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
