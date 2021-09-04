Help get the word out, San Francisco will not sit idly by while reproductive rights are eviscerated! Your own signs welcome and we will have a large banner AND...

STREET THEATER!

We have roles for:

--Bystander observers/mourners

(come as you are or in black)

--Handmaidens

(we have costumes to loan!)

The red cloak of 'The Handmaid's Tale' is the new symbol for reproductive rights

--Persons injured by illegal abortions

(wear white clothes you don't mind destroying---we have fake blood!)



See video below by Lis Cox of our previous protest when then VP Mike Pence visited the Bay Area in 2019. (Raging Grannies have been working on our gender neutral language and will do better now that it is 2021~)



Coco Das (@coco_das), contributing editor to RefuseFascism.org, said:

"Texas has fallen deeply into a fascist shithole with a state government dominated by the theocratic, science-hating, woman-hating, voter-suppressing, transphobic lying Republi-fascist party. These shameless, genocidal lunatics are leading the charge of the fascist movement in every area of their agenda – gutting abortion rights, disenfranchising Black and immigrant voters, arming and unleashing its violent vigilante base, threatening political enemies, terrorizing migrants at the border, banning education on the real history of this country, and fighting for the right to spread COVID. It is high time to call these people what they are and stop normalizing their atrocious behavior."



Co-organizers:

Refuse Fascism

Vigil for Democracy

Raging Grannies Action League

Revolution Books



Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2021/09/04/we_won_t_go_back_.mov_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2021/09/04/we_won_t_go_back_.mov_preview_.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2021/09/04/we_won_t_go_back_.mov" title="download video: we_won_t_go_back_.mov"><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2021/09/04/we_won_t_go_back_.mov_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br /></a></video> Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 4th, 2021 7:51 PM