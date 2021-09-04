Demand Congress prioritize our community in its new $3.5 trillion infrastructure spending plan! This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shape a Second New Deal!
Demand Congress provide:
* Humane pathway to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants
* Free community college and pre-K education
* Expansion of Medicaid and Medicare
* Equal labor rights for all workers
10 am gather at 1st & Hedding Streets
(Santa Clara County Government Center parking lot)
12 noon rally at San José City Hall
Sponsored by LUNA, Human Agenda, MAÍZ, Sacred Heart, PACT, CHIRLA, SJSU Human Rights Institute, Asian Law Alliance, San José/Silicon Valley NAACP, Day Worker Center of Mountain View, PAWIS, South Bay Labor Council, Unite Here! Local 19, LiUNA Local 270, Amigos de Guadalupe, Community Solutions, Soy Tu Voz, South Bay Progressive Alliance, Santa Clara County Wage Theft Coalition, Centro Aztlan Chicomoztoc, Latinas Contra Cancer, Movimiento Democratic Coalition, and more ...
Related Categories: South Bay | Immigrant Rights
|
For more event information: http://humanagenda.net
