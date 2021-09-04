top
March for Citizenship & Economic Rights
Date Saturday September 18
Time 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorHuman Agenda
EmailhumanagendaUSA [at] gmail.com
Phone408-759-9571
Location Details
10 am gather at 1st & Hedding Streets
(Santa Clara County Government Center parking lot)
12 noon rally at San José City Hall
200 West Santa Clara Street
San José
Demand Congress prioritize our community in its new $3.5 trillion infrastructure spending plan! This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shape a Second New Deal!

Demand Congress provide:
* Humane pathway to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants
* Free community college and pre-K education
* Expansion of Medicaid and Medicare
* Equal labor rights for all workers

Sponsored by LUNA, Human Agenda, MAÍZ, Sacred Heart, PACT, CHIRLA, SJSU Human Rights Institute, Asian Law Alliance, San José/Silicon Valley NAACP, Day Worker Center of Mountain View, PAWIS, South Bay Labor Council, Unite Here! Local 19, LiUNA Local 270, Amigos de Guadalupe, Community Solutions, Soy Tu Voz, South Bay Progressive Alliance, Santa Clara County Wage Theft Coalition, Centro Aztlan Chicomoztoc, Latinas Contra Cancer, Movimiento Democratic Coalition, and more ...
For more event information: http://humanagenda.net

§Marcha para la Ciudadanía y Derechos Económicos
¡Exija que el Congreso dé prioridad a nuestra Comunidad en su nuevo plan de gastos de $3.5 trillion!

Demandamos al Congreso:
* Camino humano a la ciudadanía
* Colegio comunitario gratuito y educación pre-K gratuita
* Expansión de Medicaid y Medicare
* Derechos laborales para todos

Sabado, 18 de Septiembre de 2021
10 am comienzo @ Calles 1st y Hedding
12 mediodía @ Alcaldía de San José
200 West Santa Clara Street
http://humanagenda.net
§March for Citizenship & Economic Rights
Download a flyer PDF here.
http://humanagenda.net
