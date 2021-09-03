top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 9/20/2021
Worker-owned Cooperatives, Public Banking & Reduced Work Hours Can Transform Our Economy
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday September 20
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorHuman Agenda
Emailyaneth.gutierrez [at] sjsu.edu
Phone408-759-9571
Location Details
Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/y3co6skj
4th Annual Break the Mold Conference of Human Agenda

How Worker-owned Cooperatives, Public Banking & Reduced Work Hours Can Transform Our Economy

The Vision of Human Agenda on an Equitable and Livable Economy

Public Banking:
* Trinity Tran, Co-founder & Lead Organizer, California Public Banking Alliance, Public Bank LA, & Divest LA
* Nick Cortez, Chair, California Progressive Alliance & Co-chair, South Bay Progressive Alliance

Co-ops:
* Mo Manklang, Policy Director, U.S. Federation of Worker Cooperatives
* Kirk Vartan, Co-founder & General Manager, A Slice of New York Cooperative

Reduced Work Hours:
* John de Graaf, National Director, Beauty for All & Former Director, Take Back Your Time Movement
* Amy Lee, Executive Director, Jubilee Immigration Advocates in San Francisco

BREAK THE MOLD seeks institutional alternatives that are truly democratic, equitable, cooperative, kind and sustainable – the DECKS values of Human Agenda.

Sponsored by Human Agenda
sm_flyer_-_break_the_mold_-_cooperatives_public-bank_reduced-work-hours_-_ha_-_20210920.jpg
original image (1848x1848)
For more event information: http://www.humanagenda.net

Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 3rd, 2021 10:53 PM
§4th Annual Break the Mold Conference of Human Agenda
by Human Agenda
Friday Sep 3rd, 2021 10:53 PM
flyer_-_break_the_mold_-_cooperatives_public-bank_reduced-work-hours_-_ha_-_20210920.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (776.7KB)
Download flyer PDF here.
http://www.humanagenda.net
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 245.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code