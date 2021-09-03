4th Annual Break the Mold Conference of Human Agenda
How Worker-owned Cooperatives, Public Banking & Reduced Work Hours Can Transform Our Economy
The Vision of Human Agenda on an Equitable and Livable Economy
Public Banking:
* Trinity Tran, Co-founder & Lead Organizer, California Public Banking Alliance, Public Bank LA, & Divest LA
* Nick Cortez, Chair, California Progressive Alliance & Co-chair, South Bay Progressive Alliance
Co-ops:
* Mo Manklang, Policy Director, U.S. Federation of Worker Cooperatives
* Kirk Vartan, Co-founder & General Manager, A Slice of New York Cooperative
Reduced Work Hours:
* John de Graaf, National Director, Beauty for All & Former Director, Take Back Your Time Movement
* Amy Lee, Executive Director, Jubilee Immigration Advocates in San Francisco
BREAK THE MOLD seeks institutional alternatives that are truly democratic, equitable, cooperative, kind and sustainable – the DECKS values of Human Agenda.
Sponsored by Human Agenda
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 9/20/2021
|Worker-owned Cooperatives, Public Banking & Reduced Work Hours Can Transform Our Economy
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday September 20
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Human Agenda
|yaneth.gutierrez [at] sjsu.edu
|Phone
|408-759-9571
|Location Details
|
Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/y3co6skj
|
For more event information: http://www.humanagenda.net
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 3rd, 2021 10:53 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network