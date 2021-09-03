4th Annual Break the Mold Conference of Human Agenda



How Worker-owned Cooperatives, Public Banking & Reduced Work Hours Can Transform Our Economy



The Vision of Human Agenda on an Equitable and Livable Economy



Public Banking:

* Trinity Tran, Co-founder & Lead Organizer, California Public Banking Alliance, Public Bank LA, & Divest LA

* Nick Cortez, Chair, California Progressive Alliance & Co-chair, South Bay Progressive Alliance



Co-ops:

* Mo Manklang, Policy Director, U.S. Federation of Worker Cooperatives

* Kirk Vartan, Co-founder & General Manager, A Slice of New York Cooperative



Reduced Work Hours:

* John de Graaf, National Director, Beauty for All & Former Director, Take Back Your Time Movement

* Amy Lee, Executive Director, Jubilee Immigration Advocates in San Francisco



BREAK THE MOLD seeks institutional alternatives that are truly democratic, equitable, cooperative, kind and sustainable – the DECKS values of Human Agenda.



Sponsored by Human Agenda

