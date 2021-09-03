top
Free Palestine
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 04
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAllan Fisher
Emailafisher800 [at] gmail.com
Phone415-954-2763
Location Details
Corner of Ocean and Water Streets, Santa Cruz
We are returning to our weekly Saturday vigil at Ocean and Water Streets to greet the traffic with our message to inform and active the public to the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestine by the state of apartheid Israel. Bring your signs or use ours to promote BDS and oppose the Israeli occupation of Palestine. On a daily basis young Palestinians are murdered and wounded by Israeli forces. Also we are showing our support for HR 2590 and the need to everyone to contact their representativesto sign on to this legislation. The US is responsible for these crimes against humanity as long as we continue to fund and weaponize Israel. Please join us if you are able.
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 3rd, 2021 4:05 PM
