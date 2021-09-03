Students for a Carbon Fee & Dividend Rally by San Mateo Saturday

Friday Sep 3rd, 2021 4:36 AM

Dozens of college and high school students who make up the group Citizens Climate Lobby San Mateo Youth launched a demonstration, the “Students for a Carbon Fee & Dividend Rally” on August 21. They heard from many speakers and shouted their own messages through bullhorns as well as from a podium.

Photos: Dan Ryan, Probonophoto.org

Please credit the photographer.



Carbon fees are proposed fees collected for the cost of burning fossil fuels; the dividends are the fees collected (minus administrative costs) and returned to Americans to spend as they wish. Though the plan is controversial, advocates of such a plan say that accounting for the true cost of fossil fuel emissions creates a level-playing field for all sources of energy and informs consumers on purchase decisions.



Students and other speakers, including politicians and school administrators, said a carbon tax is a powerful tool in weaning our economies off fossil energy. As part of their action the group marched to San Mateo's Central Park. Members of the ever-entertaining Stanford band added to enthusiasm for the cause.



Opponents of such a plan argue that the climate crisis cannot be solved within a continuing market economy. They say that carbon fees and dividends are only an attempt to fix a system that allows profit making institutions to pay their way as they continue to pollute the planet.

