From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Environment & Forest Defense
Students for a Carbon Fee & Dividend Rally
Dozens of college and high school students who make up the group Citizens Climate Lobby San Mateo Youth launched a demonstration, the “Students for a Carbon Fee & Dividend Rally” on August 21. They heard from many speakers and shouted their own messages through bullhorns as well as from a podium.
Photos: Dan Ryan, Probonophoto.org
Please credit the photographer.
Carbon fees are proposed fees collected for the cost of burning fossil fuels; the dividends are the fees collected (minus administrative costs) and returned to Americans to spend as they wish. Though the plan is controversial, advocates of such a plan say that accounting for the true cost of fossil fuel emissions creates a level-playing field for all sources of energy and informs consumers on purchase decisions.
Students and other speakers, including politicians and school administrators, said a carbon tax is a powerful tool in weaning our economies off fossil energy. As part of their action the group marched to San Mateo's Central Park. Members of the ever-entertaining Stanford band added to enthusiasm for the cause.
Opponents of such a plan argue that the climate crisis cannot be solved within a continuing market economy. They say that carbon fees and dividends are only an attempt to fix a system that allows profit making institutions to pay their way as they continue to pollute the planet.
Please credit the photographer.
Carbon fees are proposed fees collected for the cost of burning fossil fuels; the dividends are the fees collected (minus administrative costs) and returned to Americans to spend as they wish. Though the plan is controversial, advocates of such a plan say that accounting for the true cost of fossil fuel emissions creates a level-playing field for all sources of energy and informs consumers on purchase decisions.
Students and other speakers, including politicians and school administrators, said a carbon tax is a powerful tool in weaning our economies off fossil energy. As part of their action the group marched to San Mateo's Central Park. Members of the ever-entertaining Stanford band added to enthusiasm for the cause.
Opponents of such a plan argue that the climate crisis cannot be solved within a continuing market economy. They say that carbon fees and dividends are only an attempt to fix a system that allows profit making institutions to pay their way as they continue to pollute the planet.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network