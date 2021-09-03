top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Environment & Forest Defense
Students for a Carbon Fee & Dividend Rally
by San Mateo Saturday
Friday Sep 3rd, 2021 4:36 AM
Dozens of college and high school students who make up the group Citizens Climate Lobby San Mateo Youth launched a demonstration, the “Students for a Carbon Fee & Dividend Rally” on August 21. They heard from many speakers and shouted their own messages through bullhorns as well as from a podium.
sm_danrclimateyellow.jpg
original image (1638x2048)
Photos: Dan Ryan, Probonophoto.org
Please credit the photographer.

Carbon fees are proposed fees collected for the cost of burning fossil fuels; the dividends are the fees collected (minus administrative costs) and returned to Americans to spend as they wish. Though the plan is controversial, advocates of such a plan say that accounting for the true cost of fossil fuel emissions creates a level-playing field for all sources of energy and informs consumers on purchase decisions.

Students and other speakers, including politicians and school administrators, said a carbon tax is a powerful tool in weaning our economies off fossil energy. As part of their action the group marched to San Mateo's Central Park. Members of the ever-entertaining Stanford band added to enthusiasm for the cause.

Opponents of such a plan argue that the climate crisis cannot be solved within a continuing market economy. They say that carbon fees and dividends are only an attempt to fix a system that allows profit making institutions to pay their way as they continue to pollute the planet.
§Excited about the cause
by San Mateo Saturday
Friday Sep 3rd, 2021 4:36 AM
sm_danryanblackandwhite.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§marching to Central Park
by San Mateo Saturday
Friday Sep 3rd, 2021 4:36 AM
sm_danryanmarch1.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§bullhorns
by San Mateo Saturday
Friday Sep 3rd, 2021 4:36 AM
sm_danryantinybullhorns.jpg
original image (1638x2048)
§youth and elder
by San Mateo Saturday
Friday Sep 3rd, 2021 4:36 AM
sm_danryanoldyoung.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§calling on the government
by San Mateo Saturday
Friday Sep 3rd, 2021 4:36 AM
sm_danryanmaskwithmsg.jpg
original image (1638x2048)
§We are already burning!
by San Mateo Sam
Friday Sep 3rd, 2021 4:36 AM
sm_danryanmarch2.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§ready
by San Mateo Saturday
Friday Sep 3rd, 2021 4:36 AM
sm_danryancuteboots.jpg
original image (1638x2048)
§everyone wore masks
by San Mateo Saturday
Friday Sep 3rd, 2021 4:36 AM
sm_danryaneveryonemasktop.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
In this part of the country, the San Francisco peninsula, people are very careful about covid
§applauding a speaker
by San Mateo Saturday
Friday Sep 3rd, 2021 4:36 AM
sm_danryanenthused.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
