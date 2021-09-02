Join Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood Federation of America President & CEO, and other guests at 3 PM PT (6 pm ET) to hear what the 6-week Texas abortion ban and recent order from the U.S. Supreme Court mean for access to abortion in Texas and across the country. Come ready to learn how you can take action right now to fight back.
Livestream/recording: https://www.facebook.com/PlannedParenthood
View events for the week of 9/ 2/2021
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Bans Off Our Bodies: National Briefing on Reproductive Health Rights w/ PP
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday September 02
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Planned Parenthood
|Location Details
|Online/virtual
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 2nd, 2021 2:35 PM
