Join us celebrate a Very Happy Birthday for California, throughout our Great State, from Sea to Shinning Sea and beyond we recall, September 9, 1850.



We need a bit of joy and sunshine.



US President Polk first State of the Union Address, on 2 December 2, 1845, acted upon the vision the United States should encompass all of North America.



As Commander in Chief, he authorized final plans to establish "Conquer and Colonize" all of Alta California for "White Men Only" as the events unfolded towards the US Mexican War with early initial actions here in today's Sacramento County.



2021 California Admission Day for All, with top eye wide open, we bring different perspectives together toward seeking coherent understanding of our ongoing journey towards forming a more perfect union.



Together, we start the day at the Sacramento Hyatt Regency Vines Patio for an Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, registration begins at 8:00 am.



@ 10:00 am, we move to the California State Capitol North Steps, with a formal Official California Admission Day Program, State Capitol tour, Receptions and VIP Dinner to follow.



Everybody is invited to join us for a full day of activities on California's Birthday, remembering the journey to California Admission Day, September 9, 1850.



Discover our unique journey from Mt. Shastina to Camp Lockett, our authentic legacy toward an understanding of the birth of California remains an open secret and certainly not in the current Standards and Practices within our California State Education System.



Together, we share a wholistic 2021 California Admission Day with equity and inclusion toward all, Indigenous, Latino, Pan-African, European, Asian and Pacific Islanders cultures.



Today, we are not embarrassed and/or ashamed to share our individual and collective journey toward California's Birth story.



September 9, 1850, remains a very unique milestone that forever changed the entire United States of America, a special place on earth.



US Congress debated Senate Bill 169, 31st Congress affirmed the vote to bring our Golden State of California into the sisterhood of States.



Today, we help establish a rebirth of California Admission Day Celebrations, worthy of us coming together toward forming a more perfect union: honest, courageous and bold.



