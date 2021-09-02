top
People Vs. Fossil Fuels Digital Rally: Demand a World Beyond Fossil Fuels!
Date Thursday September 09
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMovement Rights
Location Details
Online/virtual rally
Join the People Vs Fossil Fuels kick off call to learn how to take action, get a ride to the event, and much much more!

Sep 9, 2021 @ 4 PM PT ( 7 PM ET)

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_du8A-_E-RUyeNCmc2hoKTA

Fossil fuel pollution and climate disasters are already disrupting millions of lives. We deserve a world beyond fossil fuels: a world in which workers’ rights, community health, and our shared climate come before corporate profits.

That’s why we are coming together to ensure Biden becomes the climate president he promised to be before attending the global climate talks this November.

Indigenous people, pipeline fighters, water protectors, young people, scientists, faith leaders, and more are saying enough is enough: it's time to finally place people over fossil fuels.

This October, thousands of people will come to DC to demand that President Biden end the fossil fuel era. He must stop approving fossil fuel projects and declare a climate emergency right now, ahead of the United Nations climate summit in November.

Led by frontline communities who bear the brunt of fossil fuels, Movement Rights, as part of the Build Back Fossil Free coalition will be going to the White House for the People VS Fossil Free Week of Action, demanding Biden declare a Climate State of Emergency and end the fossil fuel era. Please read the Frontline Invitation, signed by Casey Camp Horinek and others living in so-called fossil fuel “sacrifice zones.”

So join us virtually at this kick-off action to get ready for sending a wake-up call to
President Biden and the political establishment in D.C.

