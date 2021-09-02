A conversation with Conor Dougherty, Golden Gates: The Housing Crisis & a Reckoning for the American Dream.
Rev. Buehrens of the Unitarian Universalist Society will dialogue with the leading journalist studying the housing crisis about its origins and relationship to homelessness and displacement. Surprise! White liberals are in part to blame!
|Sunday September 12
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Speaker
|UUSF Forum
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84613268329?pwd=U3NEMXEwc0xBUWZoZlloQkNXc2hFZz09
