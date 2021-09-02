Vote No on Recall vs Supreme Court's Anti-Abortion Decision by 12 days to go

Thursday Sep 2nd, 2021 9:46 AM

Taliban Texas was aided by the Taliban US Supreme Court on 9/2/21 with its 5-4 decision supporting banning abortion at 6 weeks and supporting vigilante justice, while California's anti-abortion Republican Party threatens to attack abortion, mandating your NO Vote on the Recall TODAY.