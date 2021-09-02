From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Vote No on Recall vs Supreme Court's Anti-Abortion Decision
Taliban Texas was aided by the Taliban US Supreme Court on 9/2/21 with its 5-4 decision supporting banning abortion at 6 weeks and supporting vigilante justice, while California's anti-abortion Republican Party threatens to attack abortion, mandating your NO Vote on the Recall TODAY.
The Supreme Court's "decision" and the resounding dissents are at https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/21a24_8759.pdf
While Justice Sotomayer correctly describes the anti-abortion justices as being like ostriches with their "heads in the sand," so far we could say the same of California voters who have yet to turn in their Vote by Mail ballot we all received by August 13, 2021.
In San Francisco, out of 517,252 ballots mailed, only 165,862 ballots have been returned.
See https://www.sfelections.org/tools/election_data/vbm_turnout.php
WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? San Francisco already has anti-abortion parades by the Catholic Church every January since 2004. The leading replacement contender is viciously anti-women, anti-abortion Republican Larry Elder. There are 6 million people in California who voted for Nazi Trump and Republicans vote in every election. Larry Elder has stated that he "thinks" women are less intelligent than men. This fascist, with 20% of the vote, will be the new governor 30 days after the recall if the recall is not defeated with at least 50% plus 1 vote. Since 11 million people voted for Democrat Biden, all you have to do is VOTE AS IF YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT BECAUSE IT DOES.
ALL POLITICS ARE LOCAL. We cannot do much about the world's problems but we can certainly stop the recall of the governor and that is URGENTLY NEEDED to save the right to abortion, promote science with masks and vaccinations and with taking climate change seriously, support the existence of the minimum wage, support public schools and much more, all opposed by all Republican Party candidates. Only a Republican Party candidate has any chance of being a replacement candidate.
You cannot be neutral on a moving train. Now is the time to get off the time. Mail your vote by mail ballot today voting NO ON THE RECALL, QUESTION 1, or hand-deliver it today to your County Registrar.
