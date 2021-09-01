Tour guide and classroom teacher David Giesen opens 9th grade Lit with William Golding's 1954 THE LORD OF THE FLIES, and on this week's edition of his 20 years and running FREE walking tour of SF social movement history, he'll liken the boys stranded on an island to a society where many, even most pay land rent to the lords of the land. Is it any wonder the novel's lads turn savage when their moms and pops funded and participated in a war that left their children marooned? And here's the point, is it any wonder San Francisco reeks of filth, broken infrastructure, graffiti of the desperate, and chronic wage and housing hardships when the value of place is privatized rather than socialized?
Get the LitQuake shake-down on SF's perennial hazards. See you at 9 am sharp, 312 Mason Street for the walking tour of your bleeding heart lib-lab-libertarian life.
|Saturday September 04
|9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
|Teach-In
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|415-948-4265
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason St.
San Francisco
(we meet in the lobby)
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
