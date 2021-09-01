The United Educators of San Francisco UESF held a rally at San Francisco City hall on 8/31/21 to protest the lack of proper ventilation, masks and any testing protocol for returning students, teachers and staff.

SF UESF teachers, students and staff rallied at San Francisco City Hall on 8/31/21 to protest the lack of covid protection in the schools with improper ventilation, lack of proper masks and no protocol for testing.Teachers were fearful and angry that they. were going back to schools particularly in poor working class area schools where the schools have not been upgraded. The president of the union Cassondra Curiel reported the the San Francisco Department of Public Health had no protocols for testing in the schools or public. The rally was also disrupted by a support of "Media Wars" who attacked the teachers and students.

Production of Labor Video Project