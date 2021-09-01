top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Sep 1st, 2021 10:45 AM
The United Educators of San Francisco UESF held a rally at San Francisco City hall on 8/31/21 to protest the lack of proper ventilation, masks and any testing protocol for returning students, teachers and staff.
sm_img_1377.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SF UESF teachers, students and staff rallied at San Francisco City Hall on 8/31/21 to protest the lack of covid protection in the schools with improper ventilation, lack of proper masks and no protocol for testing.

Teachers were fearful and angry that they. were going back to schools particularly in poor working class area schools where the schools have not been upgraded. The president of the union Cassondra Curiel reported the the San Francisco Department of Public Health had no protocols for testing in the schools or public. The rally was also disrupted by a support of "Media Wars" who attacked the teachers and students.

Additional media:

"My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally Protest
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM

Teachers Against Dying & The Covid Pandemic With Texas Teacher Michael Hull
https://youtu.be/WbXMe6Cmnio

Teachers Against Dying
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1742745529198277/

AFT President Randi Weingarten talks to Teachers Against Dying founder Michael Hull-Teachers Against Dying USA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdkugkMdCps&t=74s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI
§Students Protesting Lack Of Safety In Schools
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Sep 1st, 2021 10:45 AM
sm_img_1371.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Students joined the rally to demand proper health and safety in the schools.
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI
§UESF Says That Schools Are Unsafe
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Sep 1st, 2021 10:45 AM
sm_img_1367.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The UESF is saying that the schools are not safe for students, teachers and the staff.
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI
§Close The Windows Is Not A Plan
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Sep 1st, 2021 10:45 AM
sm_img_1378.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Despite millions of dollars in Covid funding to protect the schools the windows at CCSF are still not fully operative in older school buildings.
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI
§The CCSF Higher Education Action Team Raised Similar Issues
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Sep 1st, 2021 10:45 AM
sm_img_1351.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The CCSF Higher Education Action Team HEAT joined the rally but were not able to speak in solidarity at the rally although CCSF has similar issues at UESF.
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 245.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code