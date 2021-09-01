



Date: September 08, 2021



Time: 12pm - 1pm PT / 3pm - 4pm ET



More info & RSVP:





Join the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley and partners for a panel discussion on expanding essential lifeline assistance programs.



We'll hear from the authors of a new report from the Othering & Belonging Institute, called "Fighting Poverty with SNAP," which presents a broad framework to expand programs like SNAP and Universal Basic Income.



The framework envisions these programs operating at their full capacity as anti-poverty tools, rather than merely addressing the outcomes of economic inequality.



SPEAKERS



--Elsadig Elsheikh, Director of Global Justice, Othering & Belonging Institute



--Hossein Ayazi, Project Policy Analyst, Othering & Belonging Institute & Visiting Assistant Professor of American Studies, Williams College



--Hilary Hoynes, Professor of Public Policy and Economics, UC Berkeley



--Betzabel Estudillo, Senior Advocate, Nourish California



--Miriam Magaña Lopez (moderator), Research and Policy Analyst, Othering & Belonging Institute

