Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 9/ 8/2021
"Fighting Poverty with SNAP": Expanding Assistance Programs as Anti-Poverty Tools
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday September 08
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorOthering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley
Location Details
Online panel discussion
"Fighting Poverty with SNAP": Expanding Assistance Programs as Anti-Poverty Tools

Date: September 08, 2021

Time: 12pm - 1pm PT / 3pm - 4pm ET

More info & RSVP: https://belonging.berkeley.edu/SNAP


Join the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley and partners for a panel discussion on expanding essential lifeline assistance programs.

We'll hear from the authors of a new report from the Othering & Belonging Institute, called "Fighting Poverty with SNAP," which presents a broad framework to expand programs like SNAP and Universal Basic Income.

The framework envisions these programs operating at their full capacity as anti-poverty tools, rather than merely addressing the outcomes of economic inequality.

SPEAKERS

--Elsadig Elsheikh, Director of Global Justice, Othering & Belonging Institute

--Hossein Ayazi, Project Policy Analyst, Othering & Belonging Institute & Visiting Assistant Professor of American Studies, Williams College

--Hilary Hoynes, Professor of Public Policy and Economics, UC Berkeley

--Betzabel Estudillo, Senior Advocate, Nourish California

--Miriam Magaña Lopez (moderator), Research and Policy Analyst, Othering & Belonging Institute
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 1st, 2021 10:09 AM
Add Your Comments
