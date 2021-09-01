"Fighting Poverty with SNAP": Expanding Assistance Programs as Anti-Poverty Tools
Date: September 08, 2021
Time: 12pm - 1pm PT / 3pm - 4pm ET
More info & RSVP: https://belonging.berkeley.edu/SNAP
Join the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley and partners for a panel discussion on expanding essential lifeline assistance programs.
We'll hear from the authors of a new report from the Othering & Belonging Institute, called "Fighting Poverty with SNAP," which presents a broad framework to expand programs like SNAP and Universal Basic Income.
The framework envisions these programs operating at their full capacity as anti-poverty tools, rather than merely addressing the outcomes of economic inequality.
SPEAKERS
--Elsadig Elsheikh, Director of Global Justice, Othering & Belonging Institute
--Hossein Ayazi, Project Policy Analyst, Othering & Belonging Institute & Visiting Assistant Professor of American Studies, Williams College
--Hilary Hoynes, Professor of Public Policy and Economics, UC Berkeley
--Betzabel Estudillo, Senior Advocate, Nourish California
--Miriam Magaña Lopez (moderator), Research and Policy Analyst, Othering & Belonging Institute
