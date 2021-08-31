top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
From the Courts to the Streets: Gig Workers Rising Protest Outside Doordash CEOs House
Date Thursday September 02
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorGig Workers Rising and We Drive Progress
Location Details
We'll meet at 4 Marina Green Dr, San Francisco, at 10:30am and head to Tony's house together
During a worldwide pandemic and while performing a job that requires entering restaurants, apartment buildings, homes, and interacting with many people, DoorDash workers have received little to no safety support.

Meanwhile, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu made over $400 million dollars in 2021 alone, and Doordash rakes in billions of dollars in revenue each year. That makes Tony XU the HIGHEST paid CEO in the Bay Area and the seventh-highest in the U.S. — while DoorDash workers sometimes made less than $10 per delivery with no health insurance or job security.

It's time for Doordash to share the wealth with workers! Gig workers like you across the Bay Area are taking action to demand:

Transparency for tips, earnings, and 120% of minimum wage
No more unfair deactivations - delivery drivers deserve due process, Safety, including free PPE and adequate pay for car/equipment sanitizing

RSVP by filling the form below to join fellow gig workers across the Bay Area as workers like you take your demands straight to the CEO of DoorDash on September 2 in San Francisco.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/GigWorkersRising/...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 31st, 2021 8:16 PM
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
