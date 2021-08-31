During a worldwide pandemic and while performing a job that requires entering restaurants, apartment buildings, homes, and interacting with many people, DoorDash workers have received little to no safety support.



Meanwhile, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu made over $400 million dollars in 2021 alone, and Doordash rakes in billions of dollars in revenue each year. That makes Tony XU the HIGHEST paid CEO in the Bay Area and the seventh-highest in the U.S. — while DoorDash workers sometimes made less than $10 per delivery with no health insurance or job security.



It's time for Doordash to share the wealth with workers! Gig workers like you across the Bay Area are taking action to demand:



Transparency for tips, earnings, and 120% of minimum wage

No more unfair deactivations - delivery drivers deserve due process, Safety, including free PPE and adequate pay for car/equipment sanitizing



RSVP by filling the form below to join fellow gig workers across the Bay Area as workers like you take your demands straight to the CEO of DoorDash on September 2 in San Francisco. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/GigWorkersRising/...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 31st, 2021 8:16 PM