top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 9/13/2021
The Recurring Klan Movement’s Fight for “Americanism” and Against Equality
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday September 13
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorUC Santa Cruz Slugs & Steins
Location Details
Online Event, Register Here:
https://ucsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gQBMrdobRLKkXtAr0LfnKg
From the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017, to the role of white nationalists in the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurgency, recent events have spotlighted white supremacist groups. To grapple with these forces and broader problems of racism and inequality, we need a deeper understanding of the Klan movement—the Ku Klux Klan and loosely aligned white supremacist groups—and its influence on American political development. In this talk, I share research from historical archives and empirical data, including Klan speeches and newspapers, U.S. case law records, congressional and FBI investigations, military tribunals, newspaper reports, and prior studies, to illuminate how the Klan initiated a recurring white supremacist movement that has cloaked itself in constitutional patriotism as it has fought for an “invisible empire” and “pure Americanism,” and against egalitarian democracy. This reveals a more complex picture of the ‘what, why, who, how, where, and when’ of the Klan, and a web of Klan influence on American politics, law, and culture that has never been adequately recognized or overturned.

UC Santa Cruz Slugs & Steins event with Associate Professor of Politics Elizabeth Beaumont.

Elizabeth Beaumont is Associate Professor of Politics and past Director of Legal Studies at UCSC. Her research focuses on constitutionalism and democracy, as well as civic engagement and education. She is particularly interested in problems of unequal citizenship, the relationship between citizenship, democracy, and education, and how civic actors seek to shape rights, law, and political power and policy. Associate Professor Beaumont received her Ph.D. in Political Science from Stanford after earning a B.A. from Pomona College. Before joining UC Santa Cruz, she was Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Minnesota where she was awarded the university’s highest research award for junior faculty. Her work has earned support from the Ford Foundation, the Hewlett Foundation, the CIRCLE Foundation, the Carnegie Corporation, and the Edmund J. Safra Ethics Center at Harvard University. She authored The Civic Constitution: Civic Visions and Struggles in the Path Toward Constitutional Democracy (Oxford University Press, 2014), which focuses on the role of several major civic groups and social movements in shaping American constitutional creation and change.
elizabeth-beaumont-1.jpeg
For more event information: https://transform.ucsc.edu/event/fight-for...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 31st, 2021 4:47 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 245.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code