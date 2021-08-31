Climate Justice Festival: Carbon Free by 2030, Saturday, September 25th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at McClatchy Park, 3500 5th Ave, Sacramento, CA 95817. This event will promote our climate goals of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2030 and focusing attention and resources toward communities which do not have the capital to afford rebate programs and live-in neighborhoods with higher exposures to climate change through lower air quality and less shade. Our intent is to help educate the community on the importance of achieving these goals as well as enlist their support in this endeavor. It will also give participants and attendees a chance to gather, celebrate our successes to date, and have some fun with the activities for the entire family as well as explore the information booths that will also be present. This event will provide your organization with an opportunity to educate the public about your unique contributions and to demonstrate your commitment to achieving them. Partial list of co-sponsors: Sacramento Climate Coalition, Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign, Red, Black and Green Environmental Justice Coalition and Fridays for Future For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5406117438...

