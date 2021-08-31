From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | Government & Elections
Bernie Says: Vote No on Republican Recall Now to Sept 14
Senator Bernie Sanders, who won the California Democratic primary in 2020, is urging Californians to Vote No on the Republican Recall with our vote by mail ballot anytime from today through Sept 14. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYcWlMP0sYI
Senator Bernie Sanders, who won the California Democratic primary in 2020, is urging Californians to Vote No on the Republican Recall with our vote by mail ballot anytime from today through Sept 14. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYcWlMP0sYI
Just as big, tall Bernie can still slam dunk a basketball in a basket, we voters can and must mail our ballots today by voting No on the Recall, putting the ballot in the envelope, sealing, signing and completing the envelope, and mailing it today.
You can alternatively to go a polling place listed on the back cover of your County Voting Pamphlet, which is open, or at your County Register every weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to deposit your vote by mail ballot or vote in person. In San Francisco, you can vote at the City Hall Voting Center, Civic Center, Van Ness and McAllister, Van Ness and Civic Center metro stops, on the Polk Street side. See
https://sfelections.sfgov.org/vote-voting-center
In addition, we have early voting the next 2 weekends in San Francisco on September 4-5 and September 11-12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall and at the following sites, which also accept ballots Monday through Friday until 9/13/21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except 9/6, Labor Day), and Election Day, 9/14, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
Richmond Branch Library, 351 9th Ave
Golden Gate Valley Branch Library, 1801 Green St
City College, Chinatown, 808 Kearny St
Ortega Branch Library, 3223 Ortega St
Park Branch Library, 1833 Page St
Chase Center, 3rd St at Warriors Way
Merced Branch Library, 155 Winston Dr,
Noe Valley Branch Library, 451 Jersey St
City College, Mission, 1125 Valencia St
On Sept 11-12, 10 am to 4 p.m., Sept 13, 8 am to 5 pm. and Election Day, Sept 14, 7 am to 8 p.m., you can vote or deposit your vote by mail ballots at
Bayview Branch Library, 5075 3rd St
Excelsior Branch Library 4400 Mission St
See pp. 10-11 of your Voter Handbook for all of this information and more that you should have received in the mail at your current registered voter address and is online at:
https://sfelections.sfgov.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Voting/2021/140921_VIP_Cover_EN.jpg
The polls show that it is close. We need 50% plus 1 vote to defeat the recall while the replacement candidate only needs far less than that to become governor within 30 days if the recall fails. The only reason that it is close is because of apathy as 11 million Californians voted for Democratic Biden in November 2020, while 6 million voted for Republican Trump.
The leading contender, polling at 20% of the vote, is Republican Larry Elder, who is even worse than Nazi Trump. His opposition to vaccines and masks will cause California's economy to sink to the bottom of the sea, along with his opposition to climate change remedies, his opposition to abortion, his utter contempt for women, stating women are less intelligent than men, his opposition to the very existence of the minimum wage, his opposition to the public school system and his support of the death penalty.
For more information and constantly updated news accounts, see
https://stoptherepublicanrecall.com/news/
Just as big, tall Bernie can still slam dunk a basketball in a basket, we voters can and must mail our ballots today by voting No on the Recall, putting the ballot in the envelope, sealing, signing and completing the envelope, and mailing it today.
You can alternatively to go a polling place listed on the back cover of your County Voting Pamphlet, which is open, or at your County Register every weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to deposit your vote by mail ballot or vote in person. In San Francisco, you can vote at the City Hall Voting Center, Civic Center, Van Ness and McAllister, Van Ness and Civic Center metro stops, on the Polk Street side. See
https://sfelections.sfgov.org/vote-voting-center
In addition, we have early voting the next 2 weekends in San Francisco on September 4-5 and September 11-12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall and at the following sites, which also accept ballots Monday through Friday until 9/13/21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except 9/6, Labor Day), and Election Day, 9/14, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
Richmond Branch Library, 351 9th Ave
Golden Gate Valley Branch Library, 1801 Green St
City College, Chinatown, 808 Kearny St
Ortega Branch Library, 3223 Ortega St
Park Branch Library, 1833 Page St
Chase Center, 3rd St at Warriors Way
Merced Branch Library, 155 Winston Dr,
Noe Valley Branch Library, 451 Jersey St
City College, Mission, 1125 Valencia St
On Sept 11-12, 10 am to 4 p.m., Sept 13, 8 am to 5 pm. and Election Day, Sept 14, 7 am to 8 p.m., you can vote or deposit your vote by mail ballots at
Bayview Branch Library, 5075 3rd St
Excelsior Branch Library 4400 Mission St
See pp. 10-11 of your Voter Handbook for all of this information and more that you should have received in the mail at your current registered voter address and is online at:
https://sfelections.sfgov.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Voting/2021/140921_VIP_Cover_EN.jpg
The polls show that it is close. We need 50% plus 1 vote to defeat the recall while the replacement candidate only needs far less than that to become governor within 30 days if the recall fails. The only reason that it is close is because of apathy as 11 million Californians voted for Democratic Biden in November 2020, while 6 million voted for Republican Trump.
The leading contender, polling at 20% of the vote, is Republican Larry Elder, who is even worse than Nazi Trump. His opposition to vaccines and masks will cause California's economy to sink to the bottom of the sea, along with his opposition to climate change remedies, his opposition to abortion, his utter contempt for women, stating women are less intelligent than men, his opposition to the very existence of the minimum wage, his opposition to the public school system and his support of the death penalty.
For more information and constantly updated news accounts, see
https://stoptherepublicanrecall.com/news/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network