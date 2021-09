Senator Bernie Sanders, who won the California Democratic primary in 2020, is urging Californians to Vote No on the Republican Recall with our vote by mail ballot anytime from today through Sept 14. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYcWlMP0sYI Just as big, tall Bernie can still slam dunk a basketball in a basket, we voters can and must mail our ballots today by voting No on the Recall, putting the ballot in the envelope, sealing, signing and completing the envelope, and mailing it today.You can alternatively to go a polling place listed on the back cover of your County Voting Pamphlet, which is open, or at your County Register every weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to deposit your vote by mail ballot or vote in person. In San Francisco, you can vote at the City Hall Voting Center, Civic Center, Van Ness and McAllister, Van Ness and Civic Center metro stops, on the Polk Street side. SeeIn addition, we have early voting the next 2 weekends in San Francisco on September 4-5 and September 11-12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall and at the following sites, which also accept ballots Monday through Friday until 9/13/21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except 9/6, Labor Day), and Election Day, 9/14, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:Richmond Branch Library, 351 9th AveGolden Gate Valley Branch Library, 1801 Green StCity College, Chinatown, 808 Kearny StOrtega Branch Library, 3223 Ortega StPark Branch Library, 1833 Page StChase Center, 3rd St at Warriors WayMerced Branch Library, 155 Winston Dr,Noe Valley Branch Library, 451 Jersey StCity College, Mission, 1125 Valencia StOn Sept 11-12, 10 am to 4 p.m., Sept 13, 8 am to 5 pm. and Election Day, Sept 14, 7 am to 8 p.m., you can vote or deposit your vote by mail ballots atBayview Branch Library, 5075 3rd StExcelsior Branch Library 4400 Mission StSee pp. 10-11 of your Voter Handbook for all of this information and more that you should have received in the mail at your current registered voter address and is online at:The polls show that it is close. We need 50% plus 1 vote to defeat the recall while the replacement candidate only needs far less than that to become governor within 30 days if the recall fails. The only reason that it is close is because of apathy as 11 million Californians voted for Democratic Biden in November 2020, while 6 million voted for Republican Trump.The leading contender, polling at 20% of the vote, is Republican Larry Elder, who is even worse than Nazi Trump. His opposition to vaccines and masks will cause California's economy to sink to the bottom of the sea, along with his opposition to climate change remedies, his opposition to abortion, his utter contempt for women, stating women are less intelligent than men, his opposition to the very existence of the minimum wage, his opposition to the public school system and his support of the death penalty.For more information and constantly updated news accounts, see