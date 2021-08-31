From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Online events with Partha Dasgupta, Kate Raworth, Chomsky, Ariel Salleh, Alperovitz, etc.
Here are some 2 dozen online events taking place over the next week (and starting at 11 am today, August 31st), featuring people such as Amelia Horgan, Sir Partha Dasgupta, Kate Raworth, Noam Chomsky, Ariel Salleh, Gar Alperovitz, and many others.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, the UK, and Australia (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, the UK, and Australia (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
Upcoming Online Events:
Tue, 8/31, 11 am -- Paul Mason on How to Stop Fascism (online event) -- So how do we stop fascism? Paul Mason discusses his new book with David Renton.-- From Brazil to India to Sweden, internationally the far right is back and the democratic right is stealing their clothes -- This time around, the new far right is driven by climate change and its denial, the collapse of freemarket ideology, economic stagnation and the disorientation of millions of people's self-image. We see it in Trump supporters storming the Capitol and we see it in the anti-mask and anti-vaxx movements -- We need to find a better way to fight it. In this event, Paul Mason will discuss his ideas as presented in How to Stop Fascism, published late August -- Paul Mason is a journalist, broadcaster and film-maker. He was economics editor of BBC Newsnight and Channel 4 News, and the author of several key books on the economy from a left perspective -- He will be in discussion with David Renton, a barrister and historian of the far right, whose latest book is No Free Speech for Fascists: Exploring ‘No Platform’ in History, Law and Politics:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paul-mason-on-how-to-stop-fascism-online-event-tickets-166290187427?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 8/31, 1:30 pm -- Racism: Dismantling the System -- The LSU Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs, in partnership with Southern University's Nelson Mandela College of Government & Social Sciences, Louisiana Budget Project, NAACP Louisiana State Conference and LSU Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is pleased to present Racism: Dismantling the System, an ongoing series of conversations about structural racism and solution-oriented action toward equal opportunity and justice in our communities. The series will amplify the voices of community advocates, academics, journalists and more working for social justice in our nation and beyond -- Separate And Unequal: The Legacy of Plessy v. Ferguson -- August 31 -- One hundred twenty-five years after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the landmark Plessy v. Ferguson case, we are still experiencing the aftershocks of a system built to segregate and disenfranchise. The “separate but equal” doctrine spread through society to touch everything from public transportation to the education system. As we convene the third season of Racism: Dismantling the System, historians, legal experts, and descendants of Plessy and Ferguson will join us for a conversation on the long-standing effects that Plessy v. Ferguson has had on the systems and structures we are working to dismantle:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/racism-dismantling-the-system-tickets-164030631033?aff=erellivmlt
Tue, 8/31, 3:30 pm -- The Planet Has a Fever – What’s the Big Deal? -- The serious impact of heat on health (both physical and mental); environmental justice, agriculture and the planet, along with other related climate crisis topics, will be discussed by a distinguished panel of experts in a virtual format on Tuesday, August 31. Questions and discussion with the panelists are encouraged. This event is organized by Citizens’ Climate Lobby Charlottesville, and co-hosted by all Citizens’ Climate Lobby Virginia chapters -- Before the panel, watch this 9-minute video, What's the Big Deal With a Few Degrees? / Global Weirding: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cRCbgTA_78 -- Panelists include: Anne Coates is the Executive Director of the Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District, based in Charlottesville, VA -- Robin Cooper, MD, has been in private practice with a focus on both psychotherapy and medical management throughout her 35 years of practice. Her interest in issues of climate change impacts on mentally ill derives from her many years of political work on climate change politics specifically working with Citizens’ Climate Lobby -- Kimberly Fields, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Carter G. Woodson Institute for African-American and African Studies; scholar in UVA’s Environmental Humanities network -- Deborah Lawrence, Ph.D., a Professor of Environmental Sciences and Director of the Program in Environmental Thought and Practice at the University of Virginia. at the University of Virginia. Moderator -- Dr. Robert Kitchen Robert Kitchen, MD, FAAFP Citizens Climate Lobby Health Team and member of Fairfax, VA CCL chapter; Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action member and Vice-Chair of Advocacy:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-planet-has-a-fever-whats-the-big-deal-tickets-164524401915?aff=erelexpmlt
Tue, 8/31, 4 pm -- The Art and Science of W.E.B Du Bois: Being a Complete Intellectual -- W.E.B Du Bois was an extraordinary thinker for many reasons. His intellectual accomplishments still amaze us. At the center of what made him special were the ways that he joined science and art. He pursued rigorous sociological and historical research, but in the end, he went to another place, to art and imagination. The protagonist of his 1911 novel, The Quest of the Silver Fleece, Zora, exemplifies Du Bois’ ideal of what education should be. This lecture will explore how he combined art and science, reason and imagination, to produce something both new and intellectually exciting. This made him a complete intellectual -- Speaker: Anthony Monteiro is a retired professor of African-American studies, having taught courses at Temple, Penn, and the University of the Sciences. He is a long-time activist and scholar of W.E.B Du Bois, mentored by Henry Winston. In Philadelphia, he leads the Saturday Free School, a philosophy and arts group focusing on the black radical tradition. His scholarship includes Western Marxism and sociology of knowledge formation, including academic schools of thought and theory groups, black radical thought, and democratic theory:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-and-science-of-web-du-bois-being-a-complete-intellectual-tickets-166654890263?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 8/31, 4 pm -- Last Tuesday at 7 -- Silent Spring by Rachel Carson -- Join us for an interactive and artistic discussion of books with environmental themes, and the work that they inspire -- Ruthann Rudel leads Silent Spring Institute’s exposure and toxicology research programs focusing on endocrine active chemicals and on mechanisms by which chemicals may influence breast cancer risk. Her current research includes a project funded by the California Breast Cancer Research Program to identify biological pathways that are relevant to breast cancer etiology and develop methods to test chemicals for those activities -- Isabel Wood is a Junior at Duke University majoring in Environmental Science and Policy and a Presidential Fellow at the Rachel Carson Council -- Lou Leonard, JD, joined Chatham in 2020 as Dean of the Falk School of Sustainability and Environment (FSSE). Most recently serving as a Visiting Scholar at the Environment Law Institute, he worked for more than a decade as senior vice president for climate and energy at the World Wildlife Fund -- Ethan Vitaz is a senior at Pitzer College studying Environmental Analysis with a focus on Sustainability in the Built Environment:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/last-tuesday-at-7-tickets-139546999833?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 8/31, 6 pm -- Critical Race Theory - What is it and Why is it Under Attack? -- A panel of experts in the field including Darwin Fishman, Dina Gilio-Whitaker, James E. Rauch, and Enrique Morones -- This topic of Critical Race Theory has exploded in the educational and political arenas recently but there remains a great deal of confusion and debate over what CRT means, as well as its relationship to other terms like anti-racism and social justice. What are some of the arguments on both sides? Where do we go from here? Come join us for a respectful conversation and share your thoughts about what role schools should play in educating students on these topics -- This circle is supported by the County of San Diego HHSA as part of the Live Well Exchange Initiative:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/critical-race-theory-what-is-it-and-why-is-it-under-attack-tickets-165282032007?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 8/31, 8 pm -- New IPCC Report: Code Red for the Climate and Humanity -- Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI) Climate Roundtable on the Latest IPCC Report: Views from Indonesia, China, EU, and the US -- The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the Working Group I report, Climate Change 2021: the Physical Science Basis on August 9, 2021. It is the first installment of the 6th Assessment Report (AR6), which will be completed in 2022. The report affirms that the world is warming at an precedented rate and it is expected to reach or exceed 1.5 C over the next 20 years -- Every region on Earth is facing increasing changes which will lead to destruction of humans’ way of life — more intense rainfall, flooding, sea level rise, heatwaves, and loss of biodiversity. Some of these changes are already set in motion, and are irreversible in nature over hundreds of years -- In light of this development, Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI) wll be convening the FPCI Climate Roundtable: “New IPCC Report: Code Red For the Climate and Humanity”, featuring representatives from the Government of Indonesia, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Indonesia, the Delegation of the European Union to Indonesia, and the Embassy of the United States in Jakarta -- This roundtable will discuss the recent developments based on the latest IPCC Report release, as well as showcase various countries’ perspectives and responses in tackling the climate crisis through their policy implementations and commitments:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-ipcc-report-code-red-for-the-climate-and-humanity-tickets-168223993493?aff=erellivmlt
Wed, 9/1, 10:30 am -- Afghanistan: A nation abandoned? -- What does the future hold for Afghanistan and could the crisis currently gripping the country have been avoided? -- The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating at a pace few would have imagined in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s decision to pull out US forces at speed -- The Taliban is in control of the country 20 years after being overthrown by American and British forces, with its fighters patrolling the streets of Kabul and the country’s president, Ashraf Ghani, fleeing abroad -- For the people of this land battered by decades of violence, most of it brought about by foreign powers near and far, there is now darkness only too visible -- As the outcome unfolds, questions will continue to be asked about the West’s mission in this country. What exactly has been achieved by America’s longest war, the trillions of dollars spent and hundreds of lives of US, British and allied servicemen and women lost? -- What about the Afghan people, which the intervention was meant to be about? Has the chance to shape their lives and that of their society disappeared forever? -- The Independent is holding a virtual event to discuss the future Afghanistan faces and what lessons can be learned from the past -- The event will be hosted by foreign editor David Harding and the panel will consist of foreign correspondent and commentator Patrick Cockburn, Camelia Entekhbifard, editor of Independent Persian, Lieutenant General Sir Simon Mayell, a commander who was the Middle East advisor in the Ministry of Defence and Kim Sengupta, the Defence and Diplomatic Editor:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afghanistan-a-nation-abandoned-tickets-164954073073?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 9/1, 11 am -- Lost in Work: Escaping Capitalism, with Amelia Horgan -- How work stole our lives and what we can do about it -- For people today, the old assumptions are crumbling; hard work in school no longer guarantees a secure, well-paying job in the future. Far from a gateway to riches and fulfillment, 'work' means precarity, anxiety and alienation. Amelia Horgan poses three big questions: what is work? How does it harm us? And what can we do about it? -- While abolishing work altogether is not the answer, Lost in Work shows that when we are able to take control of our workplaces, we become less miserable, and can work towards the transformative goal of experimenting with 'work' as we know it -- SPEAKERS Amelia Horgan is a writer and researcher. She has written for various publications including Tribune, the Guardian and VICE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lost-in-work-escaping-capitalism-with-amelia-horgan-tickets-166783324413?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 9/1, 11:30 am -- Bestriding the (world) stage like a Colossus? Or Doomed, we’re all doomed (Private James Frazer pers. com.)? – Barbara, Baroness Young of Old Scone, FRSE, Chair of the Woodland Trust In the lecture, I would lay out the scale and nature of the twin and interlinked challenges we face, the steep decline in biodiversity and the challenge of climate change. I would explore the causes of both these crises, their impacts and what needs to happen to tackle them in terms of government policies, business practice, local authority action, land manager engagement and individual behaviour -- The two big events this year that provide a unique opportunity for us here in the UK and Scotland are the Convention on Biodiversity Conference of the Parties in China (COP 15) and the Climate Change Convention Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow. Will the UK and the Scottish governments grasp the opportunity to take an effective world leadership role, to recognise that the world is drinking in the last chance saloon and to make a real impact on the twin challenges both globally and at home? Or was Private Frazer right? -- Barbara, Baroness Young of Old Scone, is a Member of the House of Lords with special interests, among others, in the environment, agriculture, natural resources and climate change. She has been Chairman of the Woodland Trust since 2016 and Chancellor of Cranfield University since 2010 -- Her other voluntary positions include President of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire Wildlife Trust and Vice President of RSPB, Bird Life International and Flora and Fauna International. She has formerly held a variety of environmental leadership roles, including Chief Executive of RSPB, Chairman of English Nature and Chief Executive of the Environment Agency:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bestriding-the-world-stage-like-a-colossus-or-doomed-were-all-doomed-tickets-159098643325?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 9/1, 12 Noon -- Beloved Community Cafe–People Power, Featuring Dr. Paul Ortiz -- What motivates ordinary people to move from kitchen table conversations to civic engagement? -- Join us for this powerful discussion about PEOPLE POWER: History, Organizing, and Larry Goodwyn's Democratic Vision in the Twenty-First Century, edited by Wesley C. Hogan and Paul Ortiz -- A suggested reading before the event is an essay by Larry Goodwyn -- About the essay: In 1964, SNCC sent Larry to do a report on the movement in St. Augustine, Florida. The result was a brilliant piece titled "Anarchy in St. Augustine," published in Harper's Magazine in February, 1965. Due to the significance of the piece, Harper's has kindly put the piece into the public domain. It is linked here: https://harpers.org/archive/1965/01/anarchy-in-st-augustine/ -- Organized by the The Resource Center For Nonviolence:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beloved-community-cafepeople-power-featuring-dr-paul-ortiz-tickets-166000589231?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 9/1, 2 pm -- Strong Communities Make Cops Obsolete -- Tens of millions of people poured onto the streets for Black Lives Matter, bringing with them a wholly new idea of public safety, common security, and the delivery of justice, communicating that vision in the fiery vernacular of riot, rebellion, and protest. Geo Maher's new book, A World Without Police transcribes these new ideas—written in slogans and chants, over occupied bridges and hastily assembled barricades—into a manifesto for police abolition -- A World Without Police offers concrete strategies for confronting and breaking police power, as a first step toward building community alternatives that make the police obsolete -- Geo will be joined by Robin D.G. Kelley and Alex Vitale to pick up on these urgent themes and to examine the alternatives to Police and policing -- Geo Maher has previously taught at Vassar College, San Quentin State Prison, and the Venezuelan School of Planning in Caracas. He is the author of five books, including We Created Chavez, Decolonizing Dialectics, Building the Commune, Spirals of Revolt, and A World Without Police -- Robin D.G. Kelley is Gary B. Nash Endowed Chair in U.S. History at UCLA and the author of many books, including Freedom Dreams: The Black Radical Imagination, Race Rebels: Culture, Politics, and the Black Working Class, and Hammer and Hoe: Alabama Communists During the Great Depression -- Alex S. Vitale is Professor of Sociology and Coordinator of the Policing and Social Justice Project at Brooklyn College and a Visiting Professor at London Southbank University. He is the author of City of Disorder: How the Quality of Life Campaign Transformed New York Politics and The End of Policing. His writings have appeared in Policing and Society, Mobilization, Contemporary Sociology, New York Times, Washington Post, Guardian, and The Nation:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/strong-communities-make-cops-obsolete-tickets-166080628631?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 9/1, 3 pm -- Kate Clifford Larson: WALK WITH ME: A BIOGRAPHY OF FANNIE LOU HAMER -- Kate Clifford Larson's biography of Fannie Lou Hamer is the most complete ever written, drawing on recently declassified sources on both Hamer and the civil rights movement, including unredacted FBI and Department of Justice files. It also makes full use of interviews with Civil Rights activists conducted by the Smithsonian and the Library of Congress, and Democratic National Committee archives, in addition to extensive conversations with Hamer's family and with those with whom she worked most closely -- Stirring, immersive, and authoritative, Walk with Me does justice to Fannie Lou Hamer's life, capturing in full the spirit, and the voice, that led the fight for freedom and equality in America at its critical moment -- Kate Clifford Larson is the author of a number of books including Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of an American Hero, and, most recently, Rosemary: The Hidden Kennedy Daughter, which was a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller. Larson has consulted on feature film scripts, documentaries, museum exhibits, public history initiatives, and numerous publications. She is currently a Scholar at the Brandeis Women's Studies Research Center:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kate-clifford-larson-walk-with-me-a-biography-of-fannie-lou-hamer-tickets-165800053423?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 9/1, 3 pm -- The Israel Lobby in Academia: Online film screening -- Screening of Al Jazeera’s censored documentary on the Israel Lobby, plus a discussion on suppression of campus Palestine solidarity -- Join us online for a special one-hour cut of the documentary The Lobby—USA -- Originally produced by Al Jazeera and employing undercover investigation, broadcast of the The Lobby—USA was censored following intense pressure by the Israel Lobby on the government of Qatar -- This special cut of The Lobby—USA, prepared by an organizer and researcher involved in the creation of the documentary, focuses on the suppression of Palestine activism on college campuses -- The film screening will be followed by a discussion with Sumaya Awad, Liz Jackson, Noah Kulwin, and Khury Peterson-Smith -- Sponsored by: Adalah Justice Project, Institute for Policy Studies—New Internationalism project, Jewish Voice for Peace, Palestine Legal, Verso Books -- About the Speakers: Sumaya Awad is a Palestinian writer and organizer focusing on Palestine, Islamophobia, immigration, and labor. Sumaya is currently Director of Strategy at the Adalah Justice Project, and the co-editor of Palestine: A Socialist Introduction -- Liz Jackson is a founding senior staff attorney for Palestine Legal. She defends the right to boycott, bolsters free speech rights, documents the chilling effects of repression campaigns, and creates ways for lawyers to strengthen movements for liberation -- Noah Kulwin is a co-host of the political history podcast Blowback. He is an editor at The Drift and Jewish Currents -- Khury Petersen-Smith is the Michael Ratner Middle East Fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies. He researches and writes about US militarism and foreign policy in the Middle East with special focuses on the struggle for Palestine and the War on Terror:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-israel-lobby-in-academia-online-film-screening-tickets-168714083365?aff=erellivmlt
Thu, 9/2, 3 pm -- Milton's 'Paradise Lost'—A Book Talk in Three Parts -- In an essay written in 1642, John Milton declared that he would eventually write a poem that the world "aftertimes would not willingly let die"—over twenty years later, Paradise Lost was published in 1667, composed by Milton over a span of ten years while he suffered from blindness. Hundreds of years later, this epic poem in blank verse continues to be regarded as one of the greatest works of literature ever written in English -- This lecture/discussion series will attempt to understand the basic themes of Paradise Lost, which, after all, was written in a time much different from our own. The series will cover aspects such as the reason for Satan's rather humane characterization by Milton, the purpose and consequence of sexuality in paradise, as well as the curious relationship of knowledge and time in the poem, above all seeking to understand the ways in which Milton throughout the work seeks to "justify God's ways to men." -- Rebellion or Revolution: On the Difference Between Milton and Satan [Books I - III] Thursday, September 2nd -- What Makes the World Turn?: On Sexuality in Paradise [Books IV - VIII] Thursday, September 16th -- Willing Service: On the Ends of Time [Books IX - XII] Thursday, September 30th:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miltons-paradise-losta-book-talk-in-three-parts-tickets-162480011087?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 9/3, 11 am -- ODDconvo: Creating Utopia -- What worlds get to exist beyond our imagination? -- Utopia literally means 'nowhere.' For some people, that may seem bleak. For us here at GariTalks, Nowhere is the space of infinite possibility -- Creating Utopia, part of the ODDconvo series, is a space to collectively channel the power of Imagination to generate new ideas about what this world around us could look like -- "Imagination is the only weapon in the war against reality." – Lewis Carroll -- Once a month, on the 1st Friday, we gather and actively ask ourselves the questions: "What worlds get to exist beyond what we currently see and don't see? What worlds are we longing to build?" -- Come talk about the unexpected. Come share in the power of dreaming:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oddconvo-creating-utopia-tickets-165484062285?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 9/3, 3 pm -- Abolition Means No War: The New Generation of Anti-Imperialists -- While the United States sends drones and drops bombs in the Middle East and Africa, militarized police at home are killing Black people and filling detention centers on the Mexico border. These are two sides of the same imperialist coin. Sprawling military bases around the world support the everyday brutal violence of empire and US-backed military coups tear apart homes and force migration. Their wars haunt our families and bring violence into our homes and neighborhoods. It is time we abolish their wars -- Dissenters is leading a new generation of young people to reclaim our resources from the war industry, reinvest in life-giving services, and repair collaborative relationships with the earth and people around the world -- Join Dissenters and Rampant Magazine for a discussion about rebuilding a movement against imperialism and creating a new global future built from mutual care, real safety, and liberation -- Speakers: Byul Yoon is a founding member of Dissenters -- Destiny Harris is a Black, queer abolitionist and organizer from the west side of Chicago. She is a student at Howard University, who has organized throughout Chicago on campaigns like #DefundCPD, #CopsOutCPS and the #NoCopAcademy campaign which aimed to combat the narrative that our communities need police -- brian bean is a Chicago-based socialist activist, writer, and speaker originally from North Carolina. He is one of the founding editors of Rampant Magazine. His work has been published in Jacobin, Red Flag, International Viewpoint, and other publications. He is co-editor of Palestine: A Socialist Introduction and recently co-authored the article, "Rebuilding the Anti-Imperialist Movement in a New Era.":
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abolition-means-no-war-the-new-generation-of-anti-imperialists-tickets-168184132267?aff=erellivmlt
Sat, 9/4, 8 am -- Rise of The Resistance: LA BIOTIQUE & Migrant Health and Health Inequality -- Screening of short film LA BIOTIQUE by Rahila Gupta, followed by a panel discussion with Rahila Gupta, Sonali Naik QC, and guests, on migrant health and the global impact of health inequality as a driver for Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) -- The short film which will prompt the discussion is a contemporary reworking of an aria from Puccini’s opera La Boheme, in which Mimi, a poor seamstress in 1830s Paris is reimagined as a migrant textile worker in today's London, who sings of her heartbreak as she contemplates death from TB -- 'La Biotique' translates into English as 'biotics'; describing living or once living components of a community, for example organisms, such as animals and plants -- The discussion will explore the need to recognise our global health as an issue for the entire community of humanity, in order to address the challenge of AMR -- Rahila Gupta is a freelance journalist, writer and activist. She is a longstanding member of Southall Black Sisters (from 1989) , member of Women Defend Rojava UK and patron of Peace in Kurdistan. Her books include: Provoked, and she co-wrote the screenplay of the film which was released in 2007; and Enslaved, on immigration controls, was published in 2007. Her play, a monologue in verse, Don’t Wake Me: The Ballad of Nihal Armstrong, ran between 2012-14 and was nominated for a number of awards. Her epic poem Rubáiyát of Rojava was performed at the Prima Donna festival 2019 -- Sonali Naik QC specialises in public law cases and in all aspects of immigration, asylum and nationality law and practice. She is ranked in immigration in both Chambers UK 2020 and the Legal 500. Sonali is a senior practitioner with over 28 years’ experience. She was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2018. She has very substantial immigration and asylum experience in her High Court and appellate court practice, acting in various country guidance asylum cases:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rise-of-the-resistance-la-biotique-migrant-health-and-health-inequality-tickets-156485415089?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Sun, 9/5, 11 am -- Anarchist Communism vs Big Tent Anarchism (Part of Antiuniversity 2021) -- Anarchism is a political tradition that unites a number of different anti-authoritarian currents and is seen as an alternative to the Leninist tradition. However, anarchism itself has been divided historically, to an extent over the ultimate goal, but largely over important issues of political analysis, strategy and tactics. The situation is the same today -- This session will look at the distinct tradition of anarchist communism to explore how it is both similar and different to other currents. Some of these differences are far from trivial and often put our current in opposition to those who have been grouped under what we call big tent anarchism. It is not a question of sectarianism, as we work with a wide range of anarchists in grass roots campaigns and projects, but with how we can best build an effective revolutionary anarchist movement -- The issues we will discuss are not just of interest to anarchists. Questions such as the role of organisation, insurrectionism, analysis of class, freedom and collective responsibility, attitude towards Labour, support for national liberation are relevant to all who are concerned with social transformation. We will address these questions in the context of specific contexts, from the Russian Revolution to today’s pandemic:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anarchist-communism-vs-big-tent-anarchism-part-of-antiuniversity-2021-tickets-164722452289?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Sun, 9/5, 1 pm -- Medical Apartheid, by Harriet A. Washington. Book Circle For All Races -- The Resource Center for Nonviolence (RCNV) presents this series of antiracism book circles as an act of radical education and collaboration -- Medical Apartheid:THE DARK HISTORY OF MEDICAL EXPERIMENTATION ON BLACK AMERICANS FROM COLONIAL TIMES TO THE PRESENT.-- Book Circle Open for all -- From the era of slavery to the present day, starting with the earliest encounters between Black Americans and Western medical researchers and the racist pseudoscience that resulted, Medical Apartheid details the ways both slaves and freedmen were used in hospitals for experiments conducted without their knowledge—a tradition that continues today within some black populations -- It reveals how Blacks have historically been prey to grave-robbing as well as unauthorized autopsies and dissections. Moving into the twentieth century, it shows how the pseudoscience of eugenics and social Darwinism was used to justify experimental exploitation and shoddy medical treatment of Blacks. Shocking new details about the government’s notorious Tuskegee experiment are revealed, as are similar, less-well-known medical atrocities conducted by the government, the armed forces, prisons, and private institutions -- RCNV circles meet weekly on Zoom over the course of 8-12 weeks. This book circle will meet on Sundays from 1-3pm PT; it begins on September 5th and will run for 12 weeks:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/medical-apartheid-by-harriet-a-washington-book-circle-for-all-races-tickets-166734205497?aff=erelpanelorg
Mon, 9/6, 11 am -- Poverty, Natural Capital and the Climate Crisis -- Sir Partha Dasgupta and Dr Rowan Williams -- This event will be streamed live from St Martin in the Fields, Trafalgar Square -- Poor communities in the global south are facing the twinned crises of Covid-19 and climate change. Both emergencies require a radical shift in how we live our lives. But while we may have developed a vaccine for COVID-19 we have yet to discover a way to inoculate ourselves from climate breakdown. In this exclusive livestream from St Martin in the Fields, Sir Partha Dasgupta and Dr Rowan Williams will discuss how we can tackle the problem of climate change -- Sir Partha Dasgupta will trace the causes of ecological loss back to three concepts: power, knowledge and agency. Through this he will reveal why it is local communities and their local wisdom that are key to protecting natural environments. Only by drawing on the wisdom of indigenous peoples and giving power to local groups can we stave off climate change and create a sustainable future. Dasgupta will give the lecture, before joining Dr Rowan Williams, former Archbishop of Canterbury, and Chair of Christian Aid in conversation:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/poverty-natural-capital-and-the-climate-crisis-registration-166512871481?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Mon, 9/6, 12:30 pm -- David Graeber Discussion/Reading Group Online: The Dawn of Everything -- Online Discussion about the work of Anarchist and Anthropologist David Graeber as part of https://antiuniversity.org festival -- The writings of anarchist and anthropologist David Graeber have broken open new ways to think about our world in ways that couldn’t simply be dismissed by the establishment. Insightful anthropology of the many examples for alternative organization of society informed his writing as much as his social movement involvement and careful analysis of bullshit economics. The Museum-of-Care was an idea suggested by David before he passed away last year during the pandemic. Taking its name from the fate of an aristocratic palace in the centre of Paris after the French revolution (it’s now a museum) this experimental collective combines art, activism and reading to explore a world with more care in it. Graeber’s work looks at Debt, Anarchist Anthropology, Bullshit Jobs and the many ways in which ‘another world is possible’ in the words of social movements today -- David Graeber in his work pointed out that not only is another world possible but many have already happened and everyday university histories of humanity tend to not tell these stories of alternatives. Join this online session to discuss work by David Graeber and David Wengrow (an archaeologist that David worked with). You can find this article “How to change the course of human history” that the two authors wrote in 2018 at: https://www.eurozine.com/change-course-human-history/ If you want to skim read this first, that’s great but we will also be starting off with a careful overview so you can also just bring your own experiences and join the discussion!:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/david-graeber-discussionreading-group-online-the-dawn-of-everything-tickets-167995911293?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Mon, 9/6, 2 pm -- Violent Order: Racial Capitalism, Colonialism, and the Nature of the Police -- Join us for a book launch discussion of the nature of the police project and its rootedness in racial capitalism and settler colonialism -- Join David Correia, Melanie K Yazzi, Tyler Wall and Julie Sze in a discussion that will explore that idea that police and police violence are modes of environment-making. The police project, in order to fabricate and defend capitalist order, must patrol an imaginary line between society and nature, it must transform nature into inert matter made available for accumulation. Police don't just patrol the ghetto or the Indian reservation, the thin blue line doesn't just refer to a social order, rather police announce a general claim to domination—of labor and of nature -- Speakers: David Correia is a Professor of American Studies at the University of New Mexico. He is the author of Properties of Violence, co-author with Tyler Wall of Police: A Field Guide, and co-author of Red Nation Rising Nation: From Bordertown Violence to Native Liberation -- Julie Sze is Professor of American Studies at UC Davis. She has written 3 books, most recently Environmental Justice in a Moment of Danger and over 60 articles and book chapters, on environmental justice, the environmental humanities, geography, and public policy -- Tyler Wall is an associate professor of sociology at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He is the coauthor with David Correia of Police: A Field Guide -- Melanie K. Yazzie, PhD, is Assistant Professor of Native American Studies and American Studies at the University of New Mexico. She also organizes with The Red Nation, a grassroots Native-run organization committed to the liberation of Indigenous people from colonialism and capitalism:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/violent-order-racial-capitalism-colonialism-and-the-nature-of-the-police-tickets-168747015867?aff=erelpanelorg
Thu, 9/9, 6 am -- CLES in conversation with... Kate Raworth -- The field of progressive local economics exists within a context of innovation in approach that is underpinned by social and environmental justice -- This new webinar from the Centre For Local Economic Strategies is designed to explore the intersections between our work on community wealth building (and other practically rooted approaches) and the work of other thinkers in the field -- Join us for a conversation on major ideas around economics, democracy and the future of public services -- Kate Raworth: Delivering the doughnut - the role of community wealth building -- On Thursday 9th September, Kate Raworth - economist, known for her work on “doughnut economics” will discuss the intersections between doughnut economics and community wealth building approaches -- Kate Raworth is a renegade economist focused on making economics fit for 21st century realities. She is the creator of the Doughnut of social and planetary boundaries, and co-founder of Doughnut Economics Action Lab -- Kate is a Senior Associate at Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute and Professor of Practice at Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences. She is a member of the Club of Rome, currently serves on the World Health Organisation Council on the Economics of Health for All and has written extensively for media. The Guardian has named her as “one of the top ten tweeters on economic transformation”:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cles-in-conversation-with-tickets-154409096765?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 9/9, 4:30 pm -- Re-imagining 'Quality of Life' and 'Social Wellbeing' -- Join The University of Newcastle’s Alternative Futures Research Network (UoN-AFRN) and New Economy Network Australia (NENA) for a post-capitalist workshop to discuss, challenge and re-define ‘quality of life’ and ‘social wellbeing’ -- This webinar hosts three world-renowned progressive thinkers, Professor Noam Chomsky - "Imagining the Future – if there is one!"; Associate Professor Ariel Salleh - “Some Ecological Feminist Thoughts on Wellbeing"; and Professor Gar Alperovitz - “Democratizing the Economy: Practical Advances and Long Term Strategy” -- GUEST SPEAKERS - PROF. NOAM CHOMSKY joined the staff of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1955, retiring as Institute Professor (emeritus) after 60 years, and taking a position as Laureate Professor at the University of Arizona. He has written and lectured widely on linguistics, philosophy, intellectual history, contemporary issues, international affairs and U.S. foreign policy -- PROF. ARIEL SALLEH is a member of the Global University for Sustainability; and Visiting Professor in Humanities at Nelson Mandela University. Her position is developed in Ecofeminism as Politics: nature, Marx and the postmodern, and Eco-Sufficiency & Global Justice: Women write Political Ecology -- PROF. GAR ALPEROVITZ, former Professor of Political Economy at the University of Maryland, is Co-Chair of The Next System Project and Co-Founder of The Democracy Collaborative, an organization devoted to developing community wealth-building approaches to local and national democratic reconstruction. His articles have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Mother Jones, The Nation, The Atlantic, and many other popular and academic publications:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/re-imagining-quality-of-life-and-social-wellbeing-tickets-164821971955?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 8/31, 11 am -- Paul Mason on How to Stop Fascism (online event) -- So how do we stop fascism? Paul Mason discusses his new book with David Renton.-- From Brazil to India to Sweden, internationally the far right is back and the democratic right is stealing their clothes -- This time around, the new far right is driven by climate change and its denial, the collapse of freemarket ideology, economic stagnation and the disorientation of millions of people's self-image. We see it in Trump supporters storming the Capitol and we see it in the anti-mask and anti-vaxx movements -- We need to find a better way to fight it. In this event, Paul Mason will discuss his ideas as presented in How to Stop Fascism, published late August -- Paul Mason is a journalist, broadcaster and film-maker. He was economics editor of BBC Newsnight and Channel 4 News, and the author of several key books on the economy from a left perspective -- He will be in discussion with David Renton, a barrister and historian of the far right, whose latest book is No Free Speech for Fascists: Exploring ‘No Platform’ in History, Law and Politics:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paul-mason-on-how-to-stop-fascism-online-event-tickets-166290187427?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 8/31, 1:30 pm -- Racism: Dismantling the System -- The LSU Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs, in partnership with Southern University's Nelson Mandela College of Government & Social Sciences, Louisiana Budget Project, NAACP Louisiana State Conference and LSU Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is pleased to present Racism: Dismantling the System, an ongoing series of conversations about structural racism and solution-oriented action toward equal opportunity and justice in our communities. The series will amplify the voices of community advocates, academics, journalists and more working for social justice in our nation and beyond -- Separate And Unequal: The Legacy of Plessy v. Ferguson -- August 31 -- One hundred twenty-five years after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the landmark Plessy v. Ferguson case, we are still experiencing the aftershocks of a system built to segregate and disenfranchise. The “separate but equal” doctrine spread through society to touch everything from public transportation to the education system. As we convene the third season of Racism: Dismantling the System, historians, legal experts, and descendants of Plessy and Ferguson will join us for a conversation on the long-standing effects that Plessy v. Ferguson has had on the systems and structures we are working to dismantle:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/racism-dismantling-the-system-tickets-164030631033?aff=erellivmlt
Tue, 8/31, 3:30 pm -- The Planet Has a Fever – What’s the Big Deal? -- The serious impact of heat on health (both physical and mental); environmental justice, agriculture and the planet, along with other related climate crisis topics, will be discussed by a distinguished panel of experts in a virtual format on Tuesday, August 31. Questions and discussion with the panelists are encouraged. This event is organized by Citizens’ Climate Lobby Charlottesville, and co-hosted by all Citizens’ Climate Lobby Virginia chapters -- Before the panel, watch this 9-minute video, What's the Big Deal With a Few Degrees? / Global Weirding: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cRCbgTA_78 -- Panelists include: Anne Coates is the Executive Director of the Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District, based in Charlottesville, VA -- Robin Cooper, MD, has been in private practice with a focus on both psychotherapy and medical management throughout her 35 years of practice. Her interest in issues of climate change impacts on mentally ill derives from her many years of political work on climate change politics specifically working with Citizens’ Climate Lobby -- Kimberly Fields, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Carter G. Woodson Institute for African-American and African Studies; scholar in UVA’s Environmental Humanities network -- Deborah Lawrence, Ph.D., a Professor of Environmental Sciences and Director of the Program in Environmental Thought and Practice at the University of Virginia. at the University of Virginia. Moderator -- Dr. Robert Kitchen Robert Kitchen, MD, FAAFP Citizens Climate Lobby Health Team and member of Fairfax, VA CCL chapter; Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action member and Vice-Chair of Advocacy:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-planet-has-a-fever-whats-the-big-deal-tickets-164524401915?aff=erelexpmlt
Tue, 8/31, 4 pm -- The Art and Science of W.E.B Du Bois: Being a Complete Intellectual -- W.E.B Du Bois was an extraordinary thinker for many reasons. His intellectual accomplishments still amaze us. At the center of what made him special were the ways that he joined science and art. He pursued rigorous sociological and historical research, but in the end, he went to another place, to art and imagination. The protagonist of his 1911 novel, The Quest of the Silver Fleece, Zora, exemplifies Du Bois’ ideal of what education should be. This lecture will explore how he combined art and science, reason and imagination, to produce something both new and intellectually exciting. This made him a complete intellectual -- Speaker: Anthony Monteiro is a retired professor of African-American studies, having taught courses at Temple, Penn, and the University of the Sciences. He is a long-time activist and scholar of W.E.B Du Bois, mentored by Henry Winston. In Philadelphia, he leads the Saturday Free School, a philosophy and arts group focusing on the black radical tradition. His scholarship includes Western Marxism and sociology of knowledge formation, including academic schools of thought and theory groups, black radical thought, and democratic theory:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-and-science-of-web-du-bois-being-a-complete-intellectual-tickets-166654890263?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 8/31, 4 pm -- Last Tuesday at 7 -- Silent Spring by Rachel Carson -- Join us for an interactive and artistic discussion of books with environmental themes, and the work that they inspire -- Ruthann Rudel leads Silent Spring Institute’s exposure and toxicology research programs focusing on endocrine active chemicals and on mechanisms by which chemicals may influence breast cancer risk. Her current research includes a project funded by the California Breast Cancer Research Program to identify biological pathways that are relevant to breast cancer etiology and develop methods to test chemicals for those activities -- Isabel Wood is a Junior at Duke University majoring in Environmental Science and Policy and a Presidential Fellow at the Rachel Carson Council -- Lou Leonard, JD, joined Chatham in 2020 as Dean of the Falk School of Sustainability and Environment (FSSE). Most recently serving as a Visiting Scholar at the Environment Law Institute, he worked for more than a decade as senior vice president for climate and energy at the World Wildlife Fund -- Ethan Vitaz is a senior at Pitzer College studying Environmental Analysis with a focus on Sustainability in the Built Environment:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/last-tuesday-at-7-tickets-139546999833?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 8/31, 6 pm -- Critical Race Theory - What is it and Why is it Under Attack? -- A panel of experts in the field including Darwin Fishman, Dina Gilio-Whitaker, James E. Rauch, and Enrique Morones -- This topic of Critical Race Theory has exploded in the educational and political arenas recently but there remains a great deal of confusion and debate over what CRT means, as well as its relationship to other terms like anti-racism and social justice. What are some of the arguments on both sides? Where do we go from here? Come join us for a respectful conversation and share your thoughts about what role schools should play in educating students on these topics -- This circle is supported by the County of San Diego HHSA as part of the Live Well Exchange Initiative:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/critical-race-theory-what-is-it-and-why-is-it-under-attack-tickets-165282032007?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 8/31, 8 pm -- New IPCC Report: Code Red for the Climate and Humanity -- Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI) Climate Roundtable on the Latest IPCC Report: Views from Indonesia, China, EU, and the US -- The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the Working Group I report, Climate Change 2021: the Physical Science Basis on August 9, 2021. It is the first installment of the 6th Assessment Report (AR6), which will be completed in 2022. The report affirms that the world is warming at an precedented rate and it is expected to reach or exceed 1.5 C over the next 20 years -- Every region on Earth is facing increasing changes which will lead to destruction of humans’ way of life — more intense rainfall, flooding, sea level rise, heatwaves, and loss of biodiversity. Some of these changes are already set in motion, and are irreversible in nature over hundreds of years -- In light of this development, Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI) wll be convening the FPCI Climate Roundtable: “New IPCC Report: Code Red For the Climate and Humanity”, featuring representatives from the Government of Indonesia, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Indonesia, the Delegation of the European Union to Indonesia, and the Embassy of the United States in Jakarta -- This roundtable will discuss the recent developments based on the latest IPCC Report release, as well as showcase various countries’ perspectives and responses in tackling the climate crisis through their policy implementations and commitments:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-ipcc-report-code-red-for-the-climate-and-humanity-tickets-168223993493?aff=erellivmlt
Wed, 9/1, 10:30 am -- Afghanistan: A nation abandoned? -- What does the future hold for Afghanistan and could the crisis currently gripping the country have been avoided? -- The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating at a pace few would have imagined in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s decision to pull out US forces at speed -- The Taliban is in control of the country 20 years after being overthrown by American and British forces, with its fighters patrolling the streets of Kabul and the country’s president, Ashraf Ghani, fleeing abroad -- For the people of this land battered by decades of violence, most of it brought about by foreign powers near and far, there is now darkness only too visible -- As the outcome unfolds, questions will continue to be asked about the West’s mission in this country. What exactly has been achieved by America’s longest war, the trillions of dollars spent and hundreds of lives of US, British and allied servicemen and women lost? -- What about the Afghan people, which the intervention was meant to be about? Has the chance to shape their lives and that of their society disappeared forever? -- The Independent is holding a virtual event to discuss the future Afghanistan faces and what lessons can be learned from the past -- The event will be hosted by foreign editor David Harding and the panel will consist of foreign correspondent and commentator Patrick Cockburn, Camelia Entekhbifard, editor of Independent Persian, Lieutenant General Sir Simon Mayell, a commander who was the Middle East advisor in the Ministry of Defence and Kim Sengupta, the Defence and Diplomatic Editor:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afghanistan-a-nation-abandoned-tickets-164954073073?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 9/1, 11 am -- Lost in Work: Escaping Capitalism, with Amelia Horgan -- How work stole our lives and what we can do about it -- For people today, the old assumptions are crumbling; hard work in school no longer guarantees a secure, well-paying job in the future. Far from a gateway to riches and fulfillment, 'work' means precarity, anxiety and alienation. Amelia Horgan poses three big questions: what is work? How does it harm us? And what can we do about it? -- While abolishing work altogether is not the answer, Lost in Work shows that when we are able to take control of our workplaces, we become less miserable, and can work towards the transformative goal of experimenting with 'work' as we know it -- SPEAKERS Amelia Horgan is a writer and researcher. She has written for various publications including Tribune, the Guardian and VICE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lost-in-work-escaping-capitalism-with-amelia-horgan-tickets-166783324413?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 9/1, 11:30 am -- Bestriding the (world) stage like a Colossus? Or Doomed, we’re all doomed (Private James Frazer pers. com.)? – Barbara, Baroness Young of Old Scone, FRSE, Chair of the Woodland Trust In the lecture, I would lay out the scale and nature of the twin and interlinked challenges we face, the steep decline in biodiversity and the challenge of climate change. I would explore the causes of both these crises, their impacts and what needs to happen to tackle them in terms of government policies, business practice, local authority action, land manager engagement and individual behaviour -- The two big events this year that provide a unique opportunity for us here in the UK and Scotland are the Convention on Biodiversity Conference of the Parties in China (COP 15) and the Climate Change Convention Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow. Will the UK and the Scottish governments grasp the opportunity to take an effective world leadership role, to recognise that the world is drinking in the last chance saloon and to make a real impact on the twin challenges both globally and at home? Or was Private Frazer right? -- Barbara, Baroness Young of Old Scone, is a Member of the House of Lords with special interests, among others, in the environment, agriculture, natural resources and climate change. She has been Chairman of the Woodland Trust since 2016 and Chancellor of Cranfield University since 2010 -- Her other voluntary positions include President of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire Wildlife Trust and Vice President of RSPB, Bird Life International and Flora and Fauna International. She has formerly held a variety of environmental leadership roles, including Chief Executive of RSPB, Chairman of English Nature and Chief Executive of the Environment Agency:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bestriding-the-world-stage-like-a-colossus-or-doomed-were-all-doomed-tickets-159098643325?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 9/1, 12 Noon -- Beloved Community Cafe–People Power, Featuring Dr. Paul Ortiz -- What motivates ordinary people to move from kitchen table conversations to civic engagement? -- Join us for this powerful discussion about PEOPLE POWER: History, Organizing, and Larry Goodwyn's Democratic Vision in the Twenty-First Century, edited by Wesley C. Hogan and Paul Ortiz -- A suggested reading before the event is an essay by Larry Goodwyn -- About the essay: In 1964, SNCC sent Larry to do a report on the movement in St. Augustine, Florida. The result was a brilliant piece titled "Anarchy in St. Augustine," published in Harper's Magazine in February, 1965. Due to the significance of the piece, Harper's has kindly put the piece into the public domain. It is linked here: https://harpers.org/archive/1965/01/anarchy-in-st-augustine/ -- Organized by the The Resource Center For Nonviolence:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beloved-community-cafepeople-power-featuring-dr-paul-ortiz-tickets-166000589231?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 9/1, 2 pm -- Strong Communities Make Cops Obsolete -- Tens of millions of people poured onto the streets for Black Lives Matter, bringing with them a wholly new idea of public safety, common security, and the delivery of justice, communicating that vision in the fiery vernacular of riot, rebellion, and protest. Geo Maher's new book, A World Without Police transcribes these new ideas—written in slogans and chants, over occupied bridges and hastily assembled barricades—into a manifesto for police abolition -- A World Without Police offers concrete strategies for confronting and breaking police power, as a first step toward building community alternatives that make the police obsolete -- Geo will be joined by Robin D.G. Kelley and Alex Vitale to pick up on these urgent themes and to examine the alternatives to Police and policing -- Geo Maher has previously taught at Vassar College, San Quentin State Prison, and the Venezuelan School of Planning in Caracas. He is the author of five books, including We Created Chavez, Decolonizing Dialectics, Building the Commune, Spirals of Revolt, and A World Without Police -- Robin D.G. Kelley is Gary B. Nash Endowed Chair in U.S. History at UCLA and the author of many books, including Freedom Dreams: The Black Radical Imagination, Race Rebels: Culture, Politics, and the Black Working Class, and Hammer and Hoe: Alabama Communists During the Great Depression -- Alex S. Vitale is Professor of Sociology and Coordinator of the Policing and Social Justice Project at Brooklyn College and a Visiting Professor at London Southbank University. He is the author of City of Disorder: How the Quality of Life Campaign Transformed New York Politics and The End of Policing. His writings have appeared in Policing and Society, Mobilization, Contemporary Sociology, New York Times, Washington Post, Guardian, and The Nation:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/strong-communities-make-cops-obsolete-tickets-166080628631?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 9/1, 3 pm -- Kate Clifford Larson: WALK WITH ME: A BIOGRAPHY OF FANNIE LOU HAMER -- Kate Clifford Larson's biography of Fannie Lou Hamer is the most complete ever written, drawing on recently declassified sources on both Hamer and the civil rights movement, including unredacted FBI and Department of Justice files. It also makes full use of interviews with Civil Rights activists conducted by the Smithsonian and the Library of Congress, and Democratic National Committee archives, in addition to extensive conversations with Hamer's family and with those with whom she worked most closely -- Stirring, immersive, and authoritative, Walk with Me does justice to Fannie Lou Hamer's life, capturing in full the spirit, and the voice, that led the fight for freedom and equality in America at its critical moment -- Kate Clifford Larson is the author of a number of books including Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of an American Hero, and, most recently, Rosemary: The Hidden Kennedy Daughter, which was a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller. Larson has consulted on feature film scripts, documentaries, museum exhibits, public history initiatives, and numerous publications. She is currently a Scholar at the Brandeis Women's Studies Research Center:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kate-clifford-larson-walk-with-me-a-biography-of-fannie-lou-hamer-tickets-165800053423?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 9/1, 3 pm -- The Israel Lobby in Academia: Online film screening -- Screening of Al Jazeera’s censored documentary on the Israel Lobby, plus a discussion on suppression of campus Palestine solidarity -- Join us online for a special one-hour cut of the documentary The Lobby—USA -- Originally produced by Al Jazeera and employing undercover investigation, broadcast of the The Lobby—USA was censored following intense pressure by the Israel Lobby on the government of Qatar -- This special cut of The Lobby—USA, prepared by an organizer and researcher involved in the creation of the documentary, focuses on the suppression of Palestine activism on college campuses -- The film screening will be followed by a discussion with Sumaya Awad, Liz Jackson, Noah Kulwin, and Khury Peterson-Smith -- Sponsored by: Adalah Justice Project, Institute for Policy Studies—New Internationalism project, Jewish Voice for Peace, Palestine Legal, Verso Books -- About the Speakers: Sumaya Awad is a Palestinian writer and organizer focusing on Palestine, Islamophobia, immigration, and labor. Sumaya is currently Director of Strategy at the Adalah Justice Project, and the co-editor of Palestine: A Socialist Introduction -- Liz Jackson is a founding senior staff attorney for Palestine Legal. She defends the right to boycott, bolsters free speech rights, documents the chilling effects of repression campaigns, and creates ways for lawyers to strengthen movements for liberation -- Noah Kulwin is a co-host of the political history podcast Blowback. He is an editor at The Drift and Jewish Currents -- Khury Petersen-Smith is the Michael Ratner Middle East Fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies. He researches and writes about US militarism and foreign policy in the Middle East with special focuses on the struggle for Palestine and the War on Terror:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-israel-lobby-in-academia-online-film-screening-tickets-168714083365?aff=erellivmlt
Thu, 9/2, 3 pm -- Milton's 'Paradise Lost'—A Book Talk in Three Parts -- In an essay written in 1642, John Milton declared that he would eventually write a poem that the world "aftertimes would not willingly let die"—over twenty years later, Paradise Lost was published in 1667, composed by Milton over a span of ten years while he suffered from blindness. Hundreds of years later, this epic poem in blank verse continues to be regarded as one of the greatest works of literature ever written in English -- This lecture/discussion series will attempt to understand the basic themes of Paradise Lost, which, after all, was written in a time much different from our own. The series will cover aspects such as the reason for Satan's rather humane characterization by Milton, the purpose and consequence of sexuality in paradise, as well as the curious relationship of knowledge and time in the poem, above all seeking to understand the ways in which Milton throughout the work seeks to "justify God's ways to men." -- Rebellion or Revolution: On the Difference Between Milton and Satan [Books I - III] Thursday, September 2nd -- What Makes the World Turn?: On Sexuality in Paradise [Books IV - VIII] Thursday, September 16th -- Willing Service: On the Ends of Time [Books IX - XII] Thursday, September 30th:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miltons-paradise-losta-book-talk-in-three-parts-tickets-162480011087?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 9/3, 11 am -- ODDconvo: Creating Utopia -- What worlds get to exist beyond our imagination? -- Utopia literally means 'nowhere.' For some people, that may seem bleak. For us here at GariTalks, Nowhere is the space of infinite possibility -- Creating Utopia, part of the ODDconvo series, is a space to collectively channel the power of Imagination to generate new ideas about what this world around us could look like -- "Imagination is the only weapon in the war against reality." – Lewis Carroll -- Once a month, on the 1st Friday, we gather and actively ask ourselves the questions: "What worlds get to exist beyond what we currently see and don't see? What worlds are we longing to build?" -- Come talk about the unexpected. Come share in the power of dreaming:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oddconvo-creating-utopia-tickets-165484062285?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 9/3, 3 pm -- Abolition Means No War: The New Generation of Anti-Imperialists -- While the United States sends drones and drops bombs in the Middle East and Africa, militarized police at home are killing Black people and filling detention centers on the Mexico border. These are two sides of the same imperialist coin. Sprawling military bases around the world support the everyday brutal violence of empire and US-backed military coups tear apart homes and force migration. Their wars haunt our families and bring violence into our homes and neighborhoods. It is time we abolish their wars -- Dissenters is leading a new generation of young people to reclaim our resources from the war industry, reinvest in life-giving services, and repair collaborative relationships with the earth and people around the world -- Join Dissenters and Rampant Magazine for a discussion about rebuilding a movement against imperialism and creating a new global future built from mutual care, real safety, and liberation -- Speakers: Byul Yoon is a founding member of Dissenters -- Destiny Harris is a Black, queer abolitionist and organizer from the west side of Chicago. She is a student at Howard University, who has organized throughout Chicago on campaigns like #DefundCPD, #CopsOutCPS and the #NoCopAcademy campaign which aimed to combat the narrative that our communities need police -- brian bean is a Chicago-based socialist activist, writer, and speaker originally from North Carolina. He is one of the founding editors of Rampant Magazine. His work has been published in Jacobin, Red Flag, International Viewpoint, and other publications. He is co-editor of Palestine: A Socialist Introduction and recently co-authored the article, "Rebuilding the Anti-Imperialist Movement in a New Era.":
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abolition-means-no-war-the-new-generation-of-anti-imperialists-tickets-168184132267?aff=erellivmlt
Sat, 9/4, 8 am -- Rise of The Resistance: LA BIOTIQUE & Migrant Health and Health Inequality -- Screening of short film LA BIOTIQUE by Rahila Gupta, followed by a panel discussion with Rahila Gupta, Sonali Naik QC, and guests, on migrant health and the global impact of health inequality as a driver for Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) -- The short film which will prompt the discussion is a contemporary reworking of an aria from Puccini’s opera La Boheme, in which Mimi, a poor seamstress in 1830s Paris is reimagined as a migrant textile worker in today's London, who sings of her heartbreak as she contemplates death from TB -- 'La Biotique' translates into English as 'biotics'; describing living or once living components of a community, for example organisms, such as animals and plants -- The discussion will explore the need to recognise our global health as an issue for the entire community of humanity, in order to address the challenge of AMR -- Rahila Gupta is a freelance journalist, writer and activist. She is a longstanding member of Southall Black Sisters (from 1989) , member of Women Defend Rojava UK and patron of Peace in Kurdistan. Her books include: Provoked, and she co-wrote the screenplay of the film which was released in 2007; and Enslaved, on immigration controls, was published in 2007. Her play, a monologue in verse, Don’t Wake Me: The Ballad of Nihal Armstrong, ran between 2012-14 and was nominated for a number of awards. Her epic poem Rubáiyát of Rojava was performed at the Prima Donna festival 2019 -- Sonali Naik QC specialises in public law cases and in all aspects of immigration, asylum and nationality law and practice. She is ranked in immigration in both Chambers UK 2020 and the Legal 500. Sonali is a senior practitioner with over 28 years’ experience. She was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2018. She has very substantial immigration and asylum experience in her High Court and appellate court practice, acting in various country guidance asylum cases:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rise-of-the-resistance-la-biotique-migrant-health-and-health-inequality-tickets-156485415089?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Sun, 9/5, 11 am -- Anarchist Communism vs Big Tent Anarchism (Part of Antiuniversity 2021) -- Anarchism is a political tradition that unites a number of different anti-authoritarian currents and is seen as an alternative to the Leninist tradition. However, anarchism itself has been divided historically, to an extent over the ultimate goal, but largely over important issues of political analysis, strategy and tactics. The situation is the same today -- This session will look at the distinct tradition of anarchist communism to explore how it is both similar and different to other currents. Some of these differences are far from trivial and often put our current in opposition to those who have been grouped under what we call big tent anarchism. It is not a question of sectarianism, as we work with a wide range of anarchists in grass roots campaigns and projects, but with how we can best build an effective revolutionary anarchist movement -- The issues we will discuss are not just of interest to anarchists. Questions such as the role of organisation, insurrectionism, analysis of class, freedom and collective responsibility, attitude towards Labour, support for national liberation are relevant to all who are concerned with social transformation. We will address these questions in the context of specific contexts, from the Russian Revolution to today’s pandemic:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anarchist-communism-vs-big-tent-anarchism-part-of-antiuniversity-2021-tickets-164722452289?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Sun, 9/5, 1 pm -- Medical Apartheid, by Harriet A. Washington. Book Circle For All Races -- The Resource Center for Nonviolence (RCNV) presents this series of antiracism book circles as an act of radical education and collaboration -- Medical Apartheid:THE DARK HISTORY OF MEDICAL EXPERIMENTATION ON BLACK AMERICANS FROM COLONIAL TIMES TO THE PRESENT.-- Book Circle Open for all -- From the era of slavery to the present day, starting with the earliest encounters between Black Americans and Western medical researchers and the racist pseudoscience that resulted, Medical Apartheid details the ways both slaves and freedmen were used in hospitals for experiments conducted without their knowledge—a tradition that continues today within some black populations -- It reveals how Blacks have historically been prey to grave-robbing as well as unauthorized autopsies and dissections. Moving into the twentieth century, it shows how the pseudoscience of eugenics and social Darwinism was used to justify experimental exploitation and shoddy medical treatment of Blacks. Shocking new details about the government’s notorious Tuskegee experiment are revealed, as are similar, less-well-known medical atrocities conducted by the government, the armed forces, prisons, and private institutions -- RCNV circles meet weekly on Zoom over the course of 8-12 weeks. This book circle will meet on Sundays from 1-3pm PT; it begins on September 5th and will run for 12 weeks:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/medical-apartheid-by-harriet-a-washington-book-circle-for-all-races-tickets-166734205497?aff=erelpanelorg
Mon, 9/6, 11 am -- Poverty, Natural Capital and the Climate Crisis -- Sir Partha Dasgupta and Dr Rowan Williams -- This event will be streamed live from St Martin in the Fields, Trafalgar Square -- Poor communities in the global south are facing the twinned crises of Covid-19 and climate change. Both emergencies require a radical shift in how we live our lives. But while we may have developed a vaccine for COVID-19 we have yet to discover a way to inoculate ourselves from climate breakdown. In this exclusive livestream from St Martin in the Fields, Sir Partha Dasgupta and Dr Rowan Williams will discuss how we can tackle the problem of climate change -- Sir Partha Dasgupta will trace the causes of ecological loss back to three concepts: power, knowledge and agency. Through this he will reveal why it is local communities and their local wisdom that are key to protecting natural environments. Only by drawing on the wisdom of indigenous peoples and giving power to local groups can we stave off climate change and create a sustainable future. Dasgupta will give the lecture, before joining Dr Rowan Williams, former Archbishop of Canterbury, and Chair of Christian Aid in conversation:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/poverty-natural-capital-and-the-climate-crisis-registration-166512871481?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Mon, 9/6, 12:30 pm -- David Graeber Discussion/Reading Group Online: The Dawn of Everything -- Online Discussion about the work of Anarchist and Anthropologist David Graeber as part of https://antiuniversity.org festival -- The writings of anarchist and anthropologist David Graeber have broken open new ways to think about our world in ways that couldn’t simply be dismissed by the establishment. Insightful anthropology of the many examples for alternative organization of society informed his writing as much as his social movement involvement and careful analysis of bullshit economics. The Museum-of-Care was an idea suggested by David before he passed away last year during the pandemic. Taking its name from the fate of an aristocratic palace in the centre of Paris after the French revolution (it’s now a museum) this experimental collective combines art, activism and reading to explore a world with more care in it. Graeber’s work looks at Debt, Anarchist Anthropology, Bullshit Jobs and the many ways in which ‘another world is possible’ in the words of social movements today -- David Graeber in his work pointed out that not only is another world possible but many have already happened and everyday university histories of humanity tend to not tell these stories of alternatives. Join this online session to discuss work by David Graeber and David Wengrow (an archaeologist that David worked with). You can find this article “How to change the course of human history” that the two authors wrote in 2018 at: https://www.eurozine.com/change-course-human-history/ If you want to skim read this first, that’s great but we will also be starting off with a careful overview so you can also just bring your own experiences and join the discussion!:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/david-graeber-discussionreading-group-online-the-dawn-of-everything-tickets-167995911293?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Mon, 9/6, 2 pm -- Violent Order: Racial Capitalism, Colonialism, and the Nature of the Police -- Join us for a book launch discussion of the nature of the police project and its rootedness in racial capitalism and settler colonialism -- Join David Correia, Melanie K Yazzi, Tyler Wall and Julie Sze in a discussion that will explore that idea that police and police violence are modes of environment-making. The police project, in order to fabricate and defend capitalist order, must patrol an imaginary line between society and nature, it must transform nature into inert matter made available for accumulation. Police don't just patrol the ghetto or the Indian reservation, the thin blue line doesn't just refer to a social order, rather police announce a general claim to domination—of labor and of nature -- Speakers: David Correia is a Professor of American Studies at the University of New Mexico. He is the author of Properties of Violence, co-author with Tyler Wall of Police: A Field Guide, and co-author of Red Nation Rising Nation: From Bordertown Violence to Native Liberation -- Julie Sze is Professor of American Studies at UC Davis. She has written 3 books, most recently Environmental Justice in a Moment of Danger and over 60 articles and book chapters, on environmental justice, the environmental humanities, geography, and public policy -- Tyler Wall is an associate professor of sociology at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He is the coauthor with David Correia of Police: A Field Guide -- Melanie K. Yazzie, PhD, is Assistant Professor of Native American Studies and American Studies at the University of New Mexico. She also organizes with The Red Nation, a grassroots Native-run organization committed to the liberation of Indigenous people from colonialism and capitalism:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/violent-order-racial-capitalism-colonialism-and-the-nature-of-the-police-tickets-168747015867?aff=erelpanelorg
Thu, 9/9, 6 am -- CLES in conversation with... Kate Raworth -- The field of progressive local economics exists within a context of innovation in approach that is underpinned by social and environmental justice -- This new webinar from the Centre For Local Economic Strategies is designed to explore the intersections between our work on community wealth building (and other practically rooted approaches) and the work of other thinkers in the field -- Join us for a conversation on major ideas around economics, democracy and the future of public services -- Kate Raworth: Delivering the doughnut - the role of community wealth building -- On Thursday 9th September, Kate Raworth - economist, known for her work on “doughnut economics” will discuss the intersections between doughnut economics and community wealth building approaches -- Kate Raworth is a renegade economist focused on making economics fit for 21st century realities. She is the creator of the Doughnut of social and planetary boundaries, and co-founder of Doughnut Economics Action Lab -- Kate is a Senior Associate at Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute and Professor of Practice at Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences. She is a member of the Club of Rome, currently serves on the World Health Organisation Council on the Economics of Health for All and has written extensively for media. The Guardian has named her as “one of the top ten tweeters on economic transformation”:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cles-in-conversation-with-tickets-154409096765?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 9/9, 4:30 pm -- Re-imagining 'Quality of Life' and 'Social Wellbeing' -- Join The University of Newcastle’s Alternative Futures Research Network (UoN-AFRN) and New Economy Network Australia (NENA) for a post-capitalist workshop to discuss, challenge and re-define ‘quality of life’ and ‘social wellbeing’ -- This webinar hosts three world-renowned progressive thinkers, Professor Noam Chomsky - "Imagining the Future – if there is one!"; Associate Professor Ariel Salleh - “Some Ecological Feminist Thoughts on Wellbeing"; and Professor Gar Alperovitz - “Democratizing the Economy: Practical Advances and Long Term Strategy” -- GUEST SPEAKERS - PROF. NOAM CHOMSKY joined the staff of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1955, retiring as Institute Professor (emeritus) after 60 years, and taking a position as Laureate Professor at the University of Arizona. He has written and lectured widely on linguistics, philosophy, intellectual history, contemporary issues, international affairs and U.S. foreign policy -- PROF. ARIEL SALLEH is a member of the Global University for Sustainability; and Visiting Professor in Humanities at Nelson Mandela University. Her position is developed in Ecofeminism as Politics: nature, Marx and the postmodern, and Eco-Sufficiency & Global Justice: Women write Political Ecology -- PROF. GAR ALPEROVITZ, former Professor of Political Economy at the University of Maryland, is Co-Chair of The Next System Project and Co-Founder of The Democracy Collaborative, an organization devoted to developing community wealth-building approaches to local and national democratic reconstruction. His articles have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Mother Jones, The Nation, The Atlantic, and many other popular and academic publications:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/re-imagining-quality-of-life-and-social-wellbeing-tickets-164821971955?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network