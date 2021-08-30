Performances by: Maya Songbind, QINGQI, Easydoesiiit, UNPOP, Perhapsy
Free admission with recommended donations of $5-10 or $10-20. Masks required.
Vendors from 3ofwands Collective.
East Bay | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense
|Date
|Saturday September 04
|Time
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|People's Park Committee
|Location Details
|People's Park Berkeley
|
For more event information: https://www.peoplespark.org/wp/peoples-par...
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 30th, 2021 11:17 AM
