8-28-2021 Removal of the last Mission Bell in Santa Cruz, Ca.
8-28-2021 - Removal of the last Mission Bell in Santa Cruz, the first city to remove them. There are many of these bells in California! We are hoping to have them all removed!
I was so honored to attend the event held at Mission Santa Cruz by Valentin Lopez, Chair, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, and the City of Santa Cruz!
We are all hoping to remove every one of them up and down the state! They represent the gross mistreatment and enslavement of the Indigenous people of California!
I was so blessed to see many of brothers and sisters! I was only able to stay for a little over an hour to hear the speakers. The schedule also included a walk to the site of the bell and a ceremony at the site of the bell, though on Friday night someone stole the bell! Here are a few of the photos I was able to take before having to leave. Please see a lot more information at: https://www.facebook.com/events/363807861861099/
(All photos copyright©2021 by AutumnSun. Re-use is by permission only)
