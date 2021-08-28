From the Open-Publishing Calendar
George Bush, Obama, Trump & Biden, You Have Blood On Your Hands-Afghani's Rally & March In
Hundreds of Afghani's rallied in San Francisco to demand the entry of Afghanistan's under threat. Many were angry with Biden, Trump, Obama and George Bush.
Hundreds of Afghan'i's rallied and marched on 8/28/21 in San Francisco and demanded that Afghani's under threat to their lives be allowed asylum in the United States. They also reported that refugees are being denied food stamps when arriving.
Many felt betrayed by Biden and the US government for the corruption in their country. They also were angry about the role of the United States in allowing Pakistan to arm and train the Taliban and the previous role of the US in arming and training fundamentalists from Saudi Arabia and around the world to fight the Russians.
Additional media:
The Defeat Of The US In Afghanistan & Decline Of US Imperialism with George Wright
https://youtu.be/t-E6ZnU_dq8
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
