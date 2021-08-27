Uhuru Furniture's Off-Site Warehouse Sale is fast approaching!
Friday, September 3rd and SUNDAY, September 5th
from 11 am to 3 pm both days.
Location is Akwaaba Hall at 7911 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland.
We have very high quality items and very low prices. Plus we are having a Back to School Sale: Buy One, Get One 25% Off all furniture inventory!
Furniture for every room of the house is available plus lamps, rugs, artwork and more!
Uhuru Pies will be onsite with delicious all-natural, handcrafted sweet and savory pies and cookies plus Buy Black Power products supporting organizations for African community self-determination and liberation!
Uhuru Furniture is an economic development institution of the African People's Education and Defense Fund (APEDF.org). All proceeds benefit the programs of APEDF including the Black Power Blueprint. For details and pics of what you help to make possible when you shop, donate and volunteer at Uhuru Furniture, visit BlackPowerBlueprint.org!
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
|Uhuru Furniture Warehouse Sale
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday September 03
|Time
|11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Stephanie Midler
|Location Details
|Akwaaba Hall, 7911 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94605
|
For more event information: https://uhurufurniture.blogspot.com/
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 27th, 2021 2:39 PM
