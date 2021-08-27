top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 9/ 3/2021
Uhuru Furniture Warehouse Sale
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday September 03
Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorStephanie Midler
Location Details
Akwaaba Hall, 7911 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94605
Uhuru Furniture's Off-Site Warehouse Sale is fast approaching!

Friday, September 3rd and SUNDAY, September 5th
from 11 am to 3 pm both days.
Location is Akwaaba Hall at 7911 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland.

We have very high quality items and very low prices. Plus we are having a Back to School Sale: Buy One, Get One 25% Off all furniture inventory!

Furniture for every room of the house is available plus lamps, rugs, artwork and more!

Uhuru Pies will be onsite with delicious all-natural, handcrafted sweet and savory pies and cookies plus Buy Black Power products supporting organizations for African community self-determination and liberation!

Uhuru Furniture is an economic development institution of the African People's Education and Defense Fund (APEDF.org). All proceeds benefit the programs of APEDF including the Black Power Blueprint. For details and pics of what you help to make possible when you shop, donate and volunteer at Uhuru Furniture, visit BlackPowerBlueprint.org!
sm_copy_of_off-site.jpg
original image (1214x2000)
For more event information: https://uhurufurniture.blogspot.com/

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 27th, 2021 2:39 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 245.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code