Shut Down All 800 US Bases & Withdraw All US Troops Abroad
Date Tuesday August 31
Time 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorShut The US Bases Abroad & Bring Troops Back
Location Details
San Francisico Federal Buidling
90 7th St.
San Francisco
On 8/31/21 In SF: Shut Down All 800 US Bases and Withdraw All US Troops Abroad

Tuesday August 31, 2021 12:00 noon
San Francisco US Federal Building
90 7th St.
San Francisco,California

The collapse of the US supported government and military in Afhganistan is not an accident or mistake. The US spent over $2.3 trillion or $300 million a month for this bi-partisan operation. It helped train and arm Osama Bin Laden and tens of thousands to fight the Russians and this is now the blowback caused by the US in the Middle East wars in Iraq, Syria and Libya.

This war in Afhaniistan killed and wounded hundreds of thousands of people of Afghanistan and thousands of Americans and
contractors. The military industrial complex and war profiteers have made out like bandits with the US people paying the cost.
It is time to close all 800 bases around the world including in Cuba, Korea, Japan, Okinawa, Germany, Turkey, Guam and the
Ukraine. It is also time to end the sanctions on Venezuela, Iran, Cuba and North Korea.

The more than $750 billion a year spent on the war machine should be spent instead to deal with the pandemic, our homeless,
our crumbling infrastructure and full healthcare for all the people of the United States.
Join together NOW to end the military industrial complex which benefits from wars around the world only benefiting
the billionaires.

Coalition To Shut The US Bases Abroad & Bring The Troops Home NOW

Initial Endorsers
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP
https://www.facebook.com/masslaborpartyusa/
Code Pink
To add your organization to the endorsement email and bring your banners, songs and voices.
lvpsf [at] labornet.org
sm_us_bases_abroad.jpg
original image (900x400)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 25th, 2021 9:14 PM
§US Troops Invading Homes In Iraq
by Shut The US Bases Abroad & Bring Troops Back
Wednesday Aug 25th, 2021 9:14 PM
sm_us_troops_in_iraq_invade_home.jpeg
original image (770x513)
US troops invaded the homes of Iraq people and the homes of people around the world.
§Okinawan Women Protesting
by Shut The US Bases Abroad & Bring Troops Back
Wednesday Aug 25th, 2021 9:14 PM
okinawa_women_protest.jpg
