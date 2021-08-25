



Tuesday August 31, 2021 12:00 noon

San Francisco US Federal Building

90 7th St.

San Francisco,California



The collapse of the US supported government and military in Afhganistan is not an accident or mistake. The US spent over $2.3 trillion or $300 million a month for this bi-partisan operation. It helped train and arm Osama Bin Laden and tens of thousands to fight the Russians and this is now the blowback caused by the US in the Middle East wars in Iraq, Syria and Libya.



This war in Afhaniistan killed and wounded hundreds of thousands of people of Afghanistan and thousands of Americans and

contractors. The military industrial complex and war profiteers have made out like bandits with the US people paying the cost.

It is time to close all 800 bases around the world including in Cuba, Korea, Japan, Okinawa, Germany, Turkey, Guam and the

Ukraine. It is also time to end the sanctions on Venezuela, Iran, Cuba and North Korea.



The more than $750 billion a year spent on the war machine should be spent instead to deal with the pandemic, our homeless,

our crumbling infrastructure and full healthcare for all the people of the United States.

Join together NOW to end the military industrial complex which benefits from wars around the world only benefiting

the billionaires.



Coalition To Shut The US Bases Abroad & Bring The Troops Home NOW



Initial Endorsers

United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP

https://www.facebook.com/masslaborpartyusa/

Code Pink

To add your organization to the endorsement email and bring your banners, songs and voices.

