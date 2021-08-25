



This event includes Census and Redistricting experts Keshia Morris Desir and Suzanne Almeida, as well as Common Cause senior advisor Steve Spaulding who will answer all your questions.



RSVP: Join Common Cause experts as we discuss the 2020 census, changes in U.S. Demographics, and how this census will impact the passage of the For the People Act.This event includes Census and Redistricting experts Keshia Morris Desir and Suzanne Almeida, as well as Common Cause senior advisor Steve Spaulding who will answer all your questions.RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/commoncause/event/407928/ Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 25th, 2021 2:39 PM