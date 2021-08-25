Join Common Cause experts as we discuss the 2020 census, changes in U.S. Demographics, and how this census will impact the passage of the For the People Act.
This event includes Census and Redistricting experts Keshia Morris Desir and Suzanne Almeida, as well as Common Cause senior advisor Steve Spaulding who will answer all your questions.
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/commoncause/event/407928/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 8/25/2021
|What Does New Census Data Mean for the For the People Act?
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday August 25
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Common Cause
|Location Details
|Online event
|
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 25th, 2021 2:39 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network