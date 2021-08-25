top
Palestine
Palestine
O'odham Voice Against the Wall Releases New Report on Elbit Spy Towers
by Brenda Norrell
Wednesday Aug 25th, 2021 8:52 AM
O'odham Voice Against the Wall demands a halt to the destruction and surveillance underway by Israel's Elbit Systems on the Tohono O'odham Nation and an end to the militarization by the U.S. Border Patrol, in a new 81-page report released to the world today.
download__1_.jpeg
New report details violations of human rights by Elbit Systems on the Tohono O'odham Nation and urges divestment in corporate surveillance

Article by Brenda Norrell
Censored News

O'odham Voice Against the Wall demands a halt to the destruction and surveillance underway by Israel's Elbit Systems on the Tohono O'odham Nation and an end to the militarization by the U.S. Border Patrol, in a new report released to the world today.

Ophelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham and founder of O'odham Voice Against the Wall, describes the militarization on her homeland and the devastating impact of Elbit System's integrated fixed towers.

With a contract from the U.S. Homeland Security, Elbit is now conducting surveillance on the most vulnerable Tohono O'odham -- women, children and elderly -- at their homes, and on their land.

Sacred land has already been destroyed by the construction of Elbit Systems spy towers and O'odham ceremonies disrupted by the constant harassment of out-of-control U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Read the full article at Censored News, and view O'odham Voice Against the Wall's press statement and the full report.

Rivas joins global Indigenous and the Zapatistas this morning, August 25, by teleconference as they defend the land, water and air, during an Indigenous Peoples Program in Paris, France.

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/08/oodham-voice-against-wall-releases-new_25.html

Photo 1: Copyright Jason Jaacks
Photos of Elbit Systems spy towers on the Tohono O'odham Nation copyright Ophelia Rivas.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/08/ood...
sm_screenshot_2021-08-25_at_7.47.02_am.jpg
original image (677x505)
Breaking News at Censored News: O'odham Voice Against the Wall releases new report on Israel's Elbit Systems spy towers on the Tohono O'odham Nation.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/08/ood...
screenshot_2021-08-24_at_11.59.50_pm.png
Urging divestment, O'odham Voice Against the Wall, exposes the surveillance for profit by the United States and Israel.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/08/ood...
