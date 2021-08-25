From the Open-Publishing Calendar
O'odham Voice Against the Wall Releases New Report on Elbit Spy Towers
O'odham Voice Against the Wall demands a halt to the destruction and surveillance underway by Israel's Elbit Systems on the Tohono O'odham Nation and an end to the militarization by the U.S. Border Patrol, in a new 81-page report released to the world today.
New report details violations of human rights by Elbit Systems on the Tohono O'odham Nation and urges divestment in corporate surveillance
