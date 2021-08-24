



Following the hour-long protest, we will gather at Cesar Chavez Plaza across the street for an optional EJ training by California Environmental Justice Coalition. The day’s activities will end by 3 pm.



For carpool info please email



EJ communities from Laytonville to LA will converge on the CalEPA Building in downtown Sacramento to speak out and act up against these agencies’ refusal to follow science and protect the health of vulnerable communities.Following the hour-long protest, we will gather at Cesar Chavez Plaza across the street for an optional EJ training by California Environmental Justice Coalition. The day’s activities will end by 3 pm.For carpool info please email action [at] sunflower-alliance.org For more event information: https://www.ej-ca.com/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 24th, 2021 5:24 PM