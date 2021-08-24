EJ communities from Laytonville to LA will converge on the CalEPA Building in downtown Sacramento to speak out and act up against these agencies’ refusal to follow science and protect the health of vulnerable communities.
Following the hour-long protest, we will gather at Cesar Chavez Plaza across the street for an optional EJ training by California Environmental Justice Coalition. The day’s activities will end by 3 pm.
For carpool info please email action [at] sunflower-alliance.org
Related Categories: Central Valley | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
|Monday August 30
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Protest
|Sunflower Alliance
|Cal EPA Building, 1001 I St., Sacramento 95814
For more event information: https://www.ej-ca.com/
