You're welcome to come along on a FREE history of SF social movements walking tour--20 years and running--exploring the role real estate, more specifically land tenure, plays in social movements striving for liberation.
"40 acres and a mule" served as the caption for the African-American liberation movement post Civil War. In essence it was/is the age-old calculus of "Land equals liberty."
Lots of local, historical anecdotes; a thesis; and a public policy proposal.
Kvetchers, moaners, groaners, bitchers specially welcome to attend and then reflect on the tour's constructive response to the challenges, gripes, and oppressions which operate as their animuses.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 8/28/2021
|"40 acres and a mule, writ large": an SF political walking tour
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday August 28
|Time
|9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
(we meet in the lobby)
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 24th, 2021 12:46 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network