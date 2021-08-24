You're welcome to come along on a FREE history of SF social movements walking tour--20 years and running--exploring the role real estate, more specifically land tenure, plays in social movements striving for liberation.



"40 acres and a mule" served as the caption for the African-American liberation movement post Civil War. In essence it was/is the age-old calculus of "Land equals liberty."



Lots of local, historical anecdotes; a thesis; and a public policy proposal.



Kvetchers, moaners, groaners, bitchers specially welcome to attend and then reflect on the tour's constructive response to the challenges, gripes, and oppressions which operate as their animuses.



Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 24th, 2021 12:46 PM