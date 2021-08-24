



Silicon Valley PRIDE is pleased to announce we are back in-person to celebrate our annual LGBTQ+ Parade and Festival on Saturday, August 28, 2021, and Sunday, August 29, 2021.



We will be taking over the Plaza de César Chávez Park in downtown San Jose celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.



This year’s theme is Standing for Love and Liberation.





NIGHT FESTIVAL:

Saturday, August 28.

6:00 pm to 11:00 pm



PARADE:

Sunday, August 29.

10:00 am to 12:00 pm



DAY FESTIVAL:

Sunday, August 29.

12:00 pm to 6:00 pm



On Saturday, August 28th we will be kicking off with our night festival from 6 pm to 11 pm. There will be two stages to provide different types of entertainment including DJs and live performances.



We start up again on Sunday morning August 29th at 10:00 a.m. with our parade along Market Street starting at Julian Street and ending at the main entrance of the festival. Festival grounds open once again after the parade ends at 12:00 noon to the excitement of dance performers, talented artists, and the music of live bands. Headliners and other artists will be announced soon.



The festival features two stages: the main stage and a second stage; Family Garden (family-friendly area); Hey Girl Area and Stage (area celebrating our queer women and femme-identified community members); Live Visual Art Exhibitions; Cocktail Lounge; and an array of vendors including food trucks and many more.



We deliver two days of non-stop excitement, entertainment, food, and fun.

