Related Categories: South Bay | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 8/29/2021
Silicon Valley Pride Parade & Festival 2021
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday August 29
Time 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSilicon Valley PRIDE
Location Details
Plaza De Cesar Chavez Park @ 1 Paseo de San Antonio in Downtown San Jose 95113

Please follow all current COVID safety guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/
SILICON VALLEY PRIDE FESTIVAL & PARADE ARE BACK!

https://www.svpride.com/

https://www.facebook.com/events/304923067960200/

Silicon Valley PRIDE is pleased to announce we are back in-person to celebrate our annual LGBTQ+ Parade and Festival on Saturday, August 28, 2021, and Sunday, August 29, 2021.

We will be taking over the Plaza de César Chávez Park in downtown San Jose celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

This year’s theme is Standing for Love and Liberation.


NIGHT FESTIVAL:
Saturday, August 28.
6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

PARADE:
Sunday, August 29.
10:00 am to 12:00 pm

DAY FESTIVAL:
Sunday, August 29.
12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

ONLINE REGISTRATION:

PARADE: http://www.svpride.com/parade

VENDORS: http://www.svpride.com/vendors


SV PRIDE EVENT DETAILS:

On Saturday, August 28th we will be kicking off with our night festival from 6 pm to 11 pm. There will be two stages to provide different types of entertainment including DJs and live performances.

We start up again on Sunday morning August 29th at 10:00 a.m. with our parade along Market Street starting at Julian Street and ending at the main entrance of the festival. Festival grounds open once again after the parade ends at 12:00 noon to the excitement of dance performers, talented artists, and the music of live bands. Headliners and other artists will be announced soon.

The festival features two stages: the main stage and a second stage; Family Garden (family-friendly area); Hey Girl Area and Stage (area celebrating our queer women and femme-identified community members); Live Visual Art Exhibitions; Cocktail Lounge; and an array of vendors including food trucks and many more.

We deliver two days of non-stop excitement, entertainment, food, and fun.
_______________________________________________________________
sm_pride_1.jpg
original image (2048x1072)
For more event information: https://www.svpride.com

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 24th, 2021 9:12 AM
§Silicon Valley Pride Parade Route Map
by Silicon Valley PRIDE
Tuesday Aug 24th, 2021 9:12 AM
sm_screenshot_2021-08-24_at_09-09-07_silicon_valley_pride_parade.jpg
original image (560x558)
https://www.svpride.com/parade
https://www.svpride.com
