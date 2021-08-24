top
Stop Killing Afghans! SF Rally in Support of Afghanistan People & Refugees
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 28
Time 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUnited Afghan Association
Emailhttps://m.facebook.com/unitedafghanassociatio
Location Details
United Nations Plaza @ 50 United Nations Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94102

Please wear a mask & follow COVID guidelines; This is a peaceful, respectful demonstration
The current news not only shocks us but also puts us in deepest sadness. Sadness for our families and friends in Afghanistan. Sadness about the loss of freedoms, women's rights, access to education, children's rights and sadness about the loss of human rights.⁣

Right now is the time to cry out even more than before. To make every state and every international institution aware of the crime of the Taliban and their supporters. It is not enough to draw attention, we must free our people in Afghanistan from oppression, racism, violence and from a totalitarian state initiated by an illegitimate group.⁣

Join the global movement involving more than 30 cities worldwide. Afghanistan is currently the most dangerous country in the world due to the failure of the western-backed Afghan government and betrayal of Afghan people by the US and regional countries. ⁣

We ask you to stand up, support us, become loud together with us. Join the movement and be the voice for the voiceless. Today more than ever before!⁣

Special thanks to our support out of Tehran, Bahrain, Herat and Kabul. All involved cities and the contact details you will find on the slides.⁣

#stopkillingafghans
#saveafghanistan
#stopthetaliban
#nototaliban
#westandforafghanistan
#stopproxywars
#stopopressionofafghans
#unitednationswakeup
For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CS8OPegvWoU/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 24th, 2021 8:20 AM
§
by United Afghan Association
Tuesday Aug 24th, 2021 8:20 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CS8OPegvWoU/
§
by United Afghan Association
Tuesday Aug 24th, 2021 8:20 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CS8OPegvWoU/
