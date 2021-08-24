From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Intolerance network: How right-wing ultras are built up with the support of big companies
CitizenGo is intended to build nothing more and nothing less than "the most influential international Christian-inspired mobilization website," according to the published documents. For years, the radical anti-feminist network has been campaigning against women's rights, such as abortion rights, among other things, but also, above all, opposes gay marriage and LGBTIQ rights overall.
