Intolerance network: How right-wing ultras are built up with the support of big companies by Ralf Streck

Tuesday Aug 24th, 2021 2:52 AM

CitizenGo is intended to build nothing more and nothing less than "the most influential international Christian-inspired mobilization website," according to the published documents. For years, the radical anti-feminist network has been campaigning against women's rights, such as abortion rights, among other things, but also, above all, opposes gay marriage and LGBTIQ rights overall.

