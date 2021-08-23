Join with us as we rally in defense of Voting Rights.
Friday, August 27 8 AM to 9:30 AM (During Rush Hour commute)
1187 Franklin St. @ Geary, San Francisco
Bring your signs and determination!
Protect voting rights!
No New Jim Crow voter suppression!
Part of nationwide actions: March On for Voting Rights
Sponsored locally by the Human Rights Working Group of UUSF
Please wear a mask. We will respect social distancing at this outdoor event.&
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
|Defend Voting Rights
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday August 27
|Time
|8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Human Rights Working Group UUSF
|Location Details
|1187 Franklin St. near the Corner of Franklin and Geary, San Francisco
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 23rd, 2021 7:09 PM
