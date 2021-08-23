top
Rapid Response Call: How to Support Families in Haiti, Afghanistan & US Border
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday August 25
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorWelcome w/ Dignity & Families Belong Together
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Aug 25, 2021 @ 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)

RSVP: https://domesticworkers.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kIeSaxnpS9KdSF4TgxojJg

Join Families Belong Together and the Welcome With Dignity campaign to learn about what we can do about the converging crises in Afghanistan, Haiti and the southern border. During the call, you will get key updates from experts about what we can do to support the families and children fleeing danger.

We’re witnessing devastation around the world — from Haiti to Afghanistan to the U.S. southern border — and in response our government is deporting people to countries in crisis, and slamming the door on children and families in search of a safe place to live.

Welcoming people with dignity and compassion in the U.S. is completely necessary. It’s also completely possible, if the political will is there. We need everyone to join us to learn about what you can do during this crucial time.

During the call, you will hear from Bilal Askaryar, Welcome with Dignity Campaign Communications Manager and Afghan-American activist, and learn about how you can take action today to welcome people escaping violence.
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 23rd, 2021 5:19 PM
