Related Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 8/28/2021
Vote NO! Stop the Recall Rally in San Mateo
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 28
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorIndivisible SF Pensisula & Raging Grannies
Location Details
Sidewalk honk & wave, 300 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo CA

Wear a Mask;
Stop the Republican scam recall! Join us to remind drivers along busy El Camino to vote NO.

Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2 PM - 4 PM PT

Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2 PM - 4 PM PT

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/184981337031994/

Our democracy AND our public health depend on Newsom's continued leadership. Remember, Newsom promised Medicare for All for California, we need him in office to hold him to his campaign promise.

We have signs to share but if you can bring your own "STOP the Recall Vote NO" sign.
Sing-along with the Raging Grannies.
sm_vote_no.jpg
original image (1696x886)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1849813370...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 23rd, 2021 11:39 AM
Add Your Comments
