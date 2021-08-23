



Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2 PM - 4 PM PT



Sidewalk honk & wave, 300 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo CA



More info:



Our democracy AND our public health depend on Newsom's continued leadership. Remember, Newsom promised Medicare for All for California, we need him in office to hold him to his campaign promise.



We have signs to share but if you can bring your own "STOP the Recall Vote NO" sign.

Sing-along with the Raging Grannies. Stop the Republican scam recall! Join us to remind drivers along busy El Camino to vote NO.Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2 PM - 4 PM PTSidewalk honk & wave, 300 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo CAMore info: https://www.facebook.com/events/184981337031994/ Our democracy AND our public health depend on Newsom's continued leadership. Remember, Newsom promised Medicare for All for California, we need him in office to hold him to his campaign promise.We have signs to share but if you can bring your own "STOP the Recall Vote NO" sign.Sing-along with the Raging Grannies. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1849813370...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 23rd, 2021 11:39 AM