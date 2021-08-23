Stop the Republican scam recall! Join us to remind drivers along busy El Camino to vote NO.
Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2 PM - 4 PM PT
Sidewalk honk & wave, 300 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo CA
More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/184981337031994/
Our democracy AND our public health depend on Newsom's continued leadership. Remember, Newsom promised Medicare for All for California, we need him in office to hold him to his campaign promise.
We have signs to share but if you can bring your own "STOP the Recall Vote NO" sign.
Sing-along with the Raging Grannies.
