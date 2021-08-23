National Voter Corps is sponsoring a voting rights rally at the Palo Alto City Hall,
or join in via Zoom.
Saturday, August 28, 2021 @ 10:00 AM
IN-PERSON (Masks Required): Palo Alto City Hall Plaza, 250 Hamilton Ave, Palo Alto 94301
VIRTUAL: For people who can't attend in person, please join us by Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81273472237?pwd=UnM5YU5XYi9EVmRtcU1Xck1zWnR1Zz09
This event is part of the March On nationwide day of action for voting rights: https://marchonforvotingrights.org/
Come and show your support for voting rights. Be sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Invite your friends, too!
And bring a sign such as:
End VOTER SUPPRESSION
PASS Uniform Federal Election laws SB1 AND SB4
Every Vote Counts, Every Vote Counted
Universal Right to Vote by Mail
Same Day Registration Nationwide
End Burdensome Voter ID laws
See our 7-slide refresher on voter suppression on our website home page before you call your friends and get them to call and demand their state and federal legislators defend voting rights.
https://nationalvotercorps.org/about-nvc/
Hosted by the NVC Steering Committee: https://nationalvotercorps.org/
Voting Rights Are Under Attack
Since January, 48 states have introduced 389 bills that amount to shameful, outright voter suppression, and many have already become law.
These laws suppress voting methods that enrich our democracy and lead to high turnout: banning ballot drop boxes and mail-in voting, reducing early voting days and hours, restricting who can get a mail-in ballot, prohibiting officials from promoting the use of of mail-in ballots even when voters qualify, even criminalizing the distribution of water to voters waiting in the long lines these laws create.
Racist, anti-democratic voter suppression laws amount to rigging the game. But in America, elections are not a game—and lives depend on their outcomes.
That’s why, on August 28, 2021, we’re marching on Washington D.C., as well as protesting in Palo Alto, Sacramento, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Phoenix and other cities across America.
