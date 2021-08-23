top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 8/28/2021
Palo Alto: March On for Voting Rights Rally (in-person & virtual option)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 28
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNational Voter Corps
EmailNVCSteeringCommittee [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Palo Alto City Hall Plaza, 250 Hamilton Ave, Palo Alto 94301; or join online

Wear a mask. Please follow all current COVID safety guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/
National Voter Corps is sponsoring a voting rights rally at the Palo Alto City Hall,
or join in via Zoom.

Saturday, August 28, 2021 @ 10:00 AM

IN-PERSON (Masks Required): Palo Alto City Hall Plaza, 250 Hamilton Ave, Palo Alto 94301

VIRTUAL: For people who can't attend in person, please join us by Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81273472237?pwd=UnM5YU5XYi9EVmRtcU1Xck1zWnR1Zz09

This event is part of the March On nationwide day of action for voting rights: https://marchonforvotingrights.org/


Come and show your support for voting rights. Be sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Invite your friends, too!

And bring a sign such as:

End VOTER SUPPRESSION

PASS Uniform Federal Election laws SB1 AND SB4

Every Vote Counts, Every Vote Counted

Universal Right to Vote by Mail

Same Day Registration Nationwide

End Burdensome Voter ID laws

See our 7-slide refresher on voter suppression on our website home page before you call your friends and get them to call and demand their state and federal legislators defend voting rights.
https://nationalvotercorps.org/about-nvc/

Hosted by the NVC Steering Committee: https://nationalvotercorps.org/


Voting Rights Are Under Attack

Since January, 48 states have introduced 389 bills that amount to shameful, outright voter suppression, and many have already become law.

These laws suppress voting methods that enrich our democracy and lead to high turnout: banning ballot drop boxes and mail-in voting, reducing early voting days and hours, restricting who can get a mail-in ballot, prohibiting officials from promoting the use of of mail-in ballots even when voters qualify, even criminalizing the distribution of water to voters waiting in the long lines these laws create.

Racist, anti-democratic voter suppression laws amount to rigging the game. But in America, elections are not a game—and lives depend on their outcomes.

That’s why, on August 28, 2021, we’re marching on Washington D.C., as well as protesting in Palo Alto, Sacramento, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Phoenix and other cities across America.


march_on.jpg
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/palo-alto...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 23rd, 2021 10:34 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 237.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code