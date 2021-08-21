Online events with Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, Jason Hickel, Cory Doctorow, William Barber, etc. by Toward increasing Networking

Saturday Aug 21st, 2021 10:37 AM

Here are some 20 online events taking place over the next week (and starting at 12 Noon today, August 21st), featuring people such as Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, Anna Sturman, Jason Hickel, Cory Doctorow, William Barber, and many others.



These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, the UK, and Australia (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.

