Justice, Impoverishment and Fear by M Scheller, F Scheidler & G Gillet

Saturday Aug 21st, 2021 5:07 AM

The defense of the welfare state is the defense of democracy...

Democracy is as strong as it is fragile. It is strong when it is defended. It is strong when we do not allow ourselves to be fobbed off with answers that do not tolerate questions. But it disappears immediately when we have become indifferent to it.

