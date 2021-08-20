Tell Concord city council to not choose the Seeno family as the master developer for the Concord Naval Weapons Station Reuse project.



As housing developers, the Seeno family has a past history of purposefully destroying Native American remains. They were participants in a mortgage fraud ring . They inflated housing prices. They are alleged to still have connections to organized crime, including hiring members of the Hell's Angels to threaten people.



The Seeno family filed a lawsuit against East Bay Regional Parks, in an attempt to prevent the creation of Thurgood Marshall Regional Park in the Concord hillside.



Concord city council has been told by various community members and groups that Seeno has a history of racketeering, extortion, grand larceny, and making threats. Seeno's office here in Concord has been raided by law enforcement in the past. However, council allowed Seeno to submit a application for consideration.



Put the pressure on city council. Tell them that if they choose Seeno, they will be forever linked to Seeno's corruption and criminal activity.